NEW YORK Nov 1 Barges are expected to be allowed into New York Harbor on Thursday, following Hurricane Sandy, but larger tankers are unlikely to be allowed in yet, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday.

The USCG is currently working on a port condition update after the hurricane brought traffic to a halt outside the major oil importing hub, a spokesman said, which will shed more light on the port's operations. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Alden Bentley)