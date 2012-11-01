GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs, dollar rises on rate-hike view
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
NEW YORK Nov 1 Barges are expected to be allowed into New York Harbor on Thursday, following Hurricane Sandy, but larger tankers are unlikely to be allowed in yet, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday.
The USCG is currently working on a port condition update after the hurricane brought traffic to a halt outside the major oil importing hub, a spokesman said, which will shed more light on the port's operations. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Oil futures jump on OPEC stance on output cuts (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)
* Too early to say if supply cut deal should be extended -Barkindo
ABUJA, Feb 21 Nigeria's senate aims to present an oil governance bill for its third and final reading by the end of March, a leading senator said on Tuesday, as part of a series intended to overhaul the oil sector.