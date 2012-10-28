COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
NEW YORK Oct 28 The CME said on Sunday that it was suspending floor trading on Monday at its NYMEX World Headquarters due to mandatory evacuation by the city of New York ahead of Hurricane Sandy.
The building, closest in New York City to the Hudson River, is in evacuation Zone A, CME spokesman Damon Leavall said.
Electronic trading at all of CME will open at its regularly scheduled time at Globex and ClearPort, CME's online electronic platforms.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.