NEW YORK Oct 28 The CME said on Sunday that it was suspending floor trading on Monday at its NYMEX World Headquarters due to mandatory evacuation by the city of New York ahead of Hurricane Sandy.

The building, closest in New York City to the Hudson River, is in evacuation Zone A, CME spokesman Damon Leavall said.

Electronic trading at all of CME will open at its regularly scheduled time at Globex and ClearPort, CME's online electronic platforms.