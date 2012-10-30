WASHINGTON Oct 30 President Barack Obama will travel to New Jersey on Wednesday to view damage caused by massive storm Sandy, the White House said in a statement.

"Tomorrow afternoon, the president will travel to New Jersey where he will join Governor (Chris) Christie in viewing the storm damage, talking with citizens who are recovering from the storm and thanking first responders who put their lives at risk to protect their communities," the statement said.

Obama canceled campaign appearances planned for Ohio on Wednesday because of the storm.