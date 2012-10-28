WASHINGTON Oct 28 President Barack Obama said
on Sunday that he did not expect that Hurricane Sandy would have
an impact on voting for the Nov. 6 election but suggested it was
something that would have to be examined later.
"We don't anticipate that at this point, but we're obviously
going to have to take a look," Obama said during a visit to the
government's storm response center when asked whether Hurricane
Sandy, bearing down on the East Coast, might affect voting.
The massive storm's approach has already raised fears of a
disruption of early voting in some states.