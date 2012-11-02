IRANIAN OIL MINISTER ZANGANEH SAYS OPEC AND NON-OPEC OIL PRODUCERS ARE COMMITTED TO CRUDE PRODUCTION CUT- STATE TV
WASHINGTON Nov 2 Shippers that take advantage of a temporary Jones Act waiver allowing foreign flagged vessels in the Gulf of Mexico to bring oil products to the U.S. Northeast after Hurricane Sandy must discharge the shipments by Nov. 20, the U.S. government said on Friday.
The Department of Homeland Security issued a blanket waiver of the Jones Act earlier on Friday in an attempt to relieve fuel shortages gripping the Northeast after the storm shut refineries and cut power to gasoline stations. The waiver allows foreign flagged ships transporting oil products, such as gasoline and diesel, to embark from the Gulf of Mexico through Nov. 13 and deliver the fuel up to a week later to New England and Mid-Atlantic states.
BAGHDAD, Feb 21 Iraq needs oil prices to reach $60 per barrel to plug its public deficit gap, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told a news conference in Baghdad on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI, Feb 21 India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp will take a 16 billion rupee ($239 million) hit to its quarterly earnings to account for previous royalty payments to Indian states, the oil exploration company's finance head A. K. Srinivasan said.