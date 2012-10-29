WASHINGTON Oct 29 The American Petroleum
Institute said on Monday it has not delayed the release of its
weekly petroleum stocks report yet, but it will continue to
assess conditions as Hurricane Sandy pummels the Northeast.
"At this point, we do not think there is a need to postpone
release," API spokesman Reid Porter said. "We will re-evaluate
mid-morning and coordinate as necessary."
API typically releases its weekly report on Tuesday, a day
ahead of the Energy Information Administration's weekly oil
stocks and output report.
It is unclear whether the EIA will release its report as
scheduled on Wednesday. An EIA spokesman said the agency would
likely have a better sense on Tuesday of whether the report
would be delayed.