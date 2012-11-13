By Jessica Dye

NEW YORK Nov 13 The Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) was hit with a class action lawsuit Tuesday accusing the company of negligently handling power outages that left thousands of Long Island residents in the dark in the wake of Superstorm Sandy.

The class action, filed in Long Island's Nassau County by lawyer Kenneth Mollins, claims that LIPA failed to replace an "outdated, obsolete" management system for dealing with large-scale power outages. Flaws in the system were documented last year, following Hurricane Irene, in a June report issued by the New York State Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities, the complaint says.

U.K.-based National Grid, which contracts with LIPA to run the day-to-day operations of its electric utility business, also is a defendant. The lawsuit, brought on behalf of Long Island residents, seeks unspecified damages from both companies for claims including gross negligence, fraud and breach of contract.

LIPA declined to comment and National Grid did not return a request for comment.

The lawsuit follows on the heels of a class action brought on behalf of residents in Tarrytown, New York, against Con Edison Inc. accusing the company of providing misleading information about power outages and restoration of services following Sandy.

More than 1 million of LIPA's 1.1 million customers lost power due to Sandy. A nor'easter storm last week knocked out 123,000 more customers, thousands of whom had already regained power after Sandy. In total, Sandy knocked out power to about 8.5 million customers in 21 states after hitting New Jersey on Oct. 29.

By midday Tuesday, LIPA said it had restored power to 1.1 million customers, although 10,136 outages remained in Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized the utility companies for the slow pace of power restoration. He said LIPA had "failed" consumers and he threatened to replace the company's management. On Tuesday, Cuomo announced the creation of a special committee to probe utilities' storm preparedness and response.

Following Hurricane Irene, LIPA was the hardest-hit New York utility, with 523,000 customer outages, according to the commission's report. The report suggested that LIPA and National Grid design a more proactive communication system to keep customers updated on power-restoration efforts before, during and after major emergency events. It further recommended that they take steps to improve their performance during an emergency, including a better strategy for finding and fixing downed wires and clearing debris.

"Had LIPA even done some of the work suggested by the Public Service Commission, the duration of the outages would have been less, and the damage sustained by homeowners significantly less," Mollins said in an interview.

One of two named plaintiffs in the lawsuit waited 14 days before his power was restored, and the other is still without power, Mollins said.

In addition to the lawsuit, Mollins is demanding that state authorities investigate the steps LIPA and National Grid took to implement recommendations in the post-Irene report.

Establishing liability against LIPA and National Grid in the lawsuit could be an uphill battle, according to Scott Kreppein, a LIPA customer and lawyer who has represented customers in similar suits against utilities after blackouts.

Ratepayers must prove the companies were grossly negligent, he said, and show they were not merely inefficient but acted in an outrageous or unreasonable way.

Kreppein said the post-Irene report may be used to show that LIPA had advance warning of some issues that plagued it after Sandy.

"From what I've seen, there seem to be significant problems," said Kreppein. "There's definitely room for improvement."