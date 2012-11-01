WASHINGTON Nov 1 The Pentagon is airlifting
power restoration experts and trucks cross-country, from
California to New York, to bolster efforts to assist the
millions of people still living in darkness days after
superstorm Sandy hit the U.S. Northeast.
The C-5 and C-17 military transport planes - designed to
carry heavy military equipment, like tanks - began flying from
March Air Reserve Base in southern California early on Thursday
and were due to start arriving in the afternoon at an Air
National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York.
Pentagon spokesman George Little said 62 vehicles owned by
Southern California Edison, one of southern California's biggest
power companies, will "move out to support efforts to restore
power to the stricken region."
More than 100 employees of Southern California Edison were
flying out on the military flights, as well on a separate
charter flight, another U.S. official said.
More than 4.6 million homes and businesses along the U.S.
East Coast were without power on Thursday, down from a high of
nearly 8.5 million, which surpassed the record 8.4 million
customers who lost electricity from last year's Hurricane Irene.
Sandy made landfall in New Jersey with a full moon around
high tide, creating a record storm surge that flooded lower
Manhattan. By Thursday, the storm had dissipated over the North
American mainland.