Nov 3 Phillips 66's 238,000 barrel per
day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, remained idle on
Saturday and the company gave no estimate on when the
storm-stricken plant could resume crude oil processing.
Electrical power was restored to Bayway earlier this week
following Hurricane Sandy, but clean-up efforts and equipment
damage assessments are still underway, the company said on its
website. It was unclear how long repairs would take before the
plant can restart.
Bayway is the second-largest oil refinery in the region.
"A decision regarding when the refinery will be able to
resume crude oil processing operations will be made once all
assessments are complete," the company said on Saturday.
On Friday, Reuters reported that Bayway was likely still
weeks away from restarting, due to heavy damage caused by salt
water flooding into the facility from the neighboring Arthur
Kill during Sandy, according to a source familiar with refinery
operations.
Phillips said it had resumed "limited" fuel supplies to its
wholesale customers from the company's Linden-based refined
products terminal as of late Friday.