NEW YORK Nov 1 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners
said on Thursday it will resume shipping from its New
York and New Jersey terminals in the next day or two, after the
company brought in generators to power pumps and other
equipment.
The terminals in Carteret, New Jersey, Perth Amboy, New
Jersey and Staten Island, New York, will begin to receive and
move refined fuels in the next 24 to 48 hours, the company said.
The terminals were shut down when Hurricane Sandy barreled
through the region and cut off their power.
Kinder Morgan's other mid-Atlantic terminals are operating
normally.