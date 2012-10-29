By Janet McGurty
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 29 Oil pipelines and terminals
along the U.S. Mid-Atlantic seaboard are beginning to shut down,
following the lead of area refineries, before the onslaught of
Hurricane Sandy along the New Jersey coast later on Monday.
With most of the refineries shut ahead of the storm, the
populous Northeast will be dependent on pulling gasoline and
diesel out of storage as the plants ramp back up to full rates.
Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. product pipeline, is
still shipping gasoline and diesel up from Gulf Coast refineries
to the Linden, New Jersey terminus in the New York Harbor,
spokesman Steve Baker said.
But that could change once the full force of the storm is
felt.
Several terminals and pipelines in the Linden area have
closed and other pipeline companies are taking it hour by hour
before deciding what to do.
NuStar Energy, which shut its asphalt refinery in
Paulsboro, New Jersey, closed its terminals there as well as in
Linden and Virginia Beach, said Greg Matula, a company
spokesman.
Buckeye Pipe Line has shut some lines out of Linden,
including pipes to Queens and elsewhere in New York City, a
spokesman for the company said.
"We are still shipping jet fuel to JFK, La Guardia and
Newark," said the spokesman, referring to the region's three
major airports.
"We are also still shipping gas to Pennsylvania. But that
could change if the weather gets really bad."
Storage terminals play a key role in supplying the region
with gasoline and diesel.
The East Coast has been dependent on outside sources to plug
the gap between demand and regional supply. In 2011, the region
used 5.2 million barrels per day of oil products, including 3.1
million bpd of gasoline, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration shows.
In recent years, the Northeast has supplied itself with 40
percent of the gasoline, 45 percent of the heating oil and 60
percent of the ultra-low-sulfur diesel consumed there, with
imports from Europe and barrels piped from the Gulf Coast making
up the difference.