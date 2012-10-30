Oct 30 U.S. East Coast electric companies report
that outages from Hurricane Sandy have hit more than 8.2 million
homes and businesses, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said
in a report early on Tuesday.
The impact was just shy of the 8.38 million homes and
businesses that lost power during Hurricane Irene last year.
Sandy made landfall near Atlantic City, New Jersey, at about
8 p.m. EDT on Monday, the DOE said.
New Jersey was the hardest hit state with about 65 percent
of customers, or 2.6 million, without power.
Other hard-hit states include Connecticut with 31 percent of
customers, or 626,500, customers out; West Virginia with 27
percent, or 271,700, out; New York with 23 percent, or 2.1
million, out; and Rhode Island with 23 percent, or 116,500, out.
The utilities with the most customers currently without
power were units of FirstEnergy Corp, Public Service
Enterprise Group Inc, Consolidated Edison,
Northeast Utilities, Exelon Corp, PPL Corp
, National Grid PLC and Pepco Holdings Group Inc
.
The utilities said they expect to restore power within seven
to 10 days.