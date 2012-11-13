* Hess did not say when Port Reading refinery would restart
* PSEG substation powering refinery shut again Monday
* 45,000 in Central New Jersey lose power for about 2 hours
By Scott DiSavino
Nov 13 U.S. oil company Hess Corp was
working with the local power company to determine if there was
enough electricity to restart the Port Reading refinery in New
Jersey, a company spokesperson said late Monday.
On Monday, New Jersey power company Public Service
Enterprise Group Inc said its Sewaren substation, which
provides power to the refinery, went out of service at about
2:40 p.m. EST.
Earlier Monday, PSEG said it had restored service to that
substation by Sunday. Hess said last week that substation outage
was preventing the oil company from restarting the 70,000
barrel-per-day refinery.
The loss of the substation late Monday affected about 45,000
PSEG customers in parts of Perth Amboy, Rahway, Woodbridge,
Carteret, Fanwood, Westfield, Mountainside, Edison, Plainfield
and Scotch Plains, New Jersey, the utility said in a release.
PSEG said it restored power to the substation and all
customers by about 4:15 p.m. Monday.
Officials at Hess were not immediately available Tuesday for
comment on the refinery.
Hess shut Port Reading about two weeks ago as Hurricane
Sandy was bearing down on the U.S. East Coast.
Separately, Hess said late Monday after PSEG restored power
to the Sewaren area that the terminal operations and truck rack
at Port Reading were operating on utility power.
In the week after Sandy hit, Hess said it had no utility
power and was using generator power to operate its truck rack.
Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey two weeks ago, knocking out
power to about 8.5 million homes and businesses in 21 states.
Separately, PSEG said Tuesday the 558-megawatt Sewaren
natural gas/oil-fired power plant in Woodbridge, New Jersey, was
still out of service due to flooding from Sandy. The company did
not say when the power plant would return to service.
The Sewaren plant sells power into the PJM power grid. PJM
is the biggest power grid in the United States serving more than
60 million people in 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states and
the District of Columbia.
Hess said the refinery produces all of the steam needed for
operations from internal sources and was not dependent on the
Sewaren power plant for steam.