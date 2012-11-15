* Obama to survey damage 17 days after storm struck
* Energy, housing, transportation still in disarray
* Emergency workers win praise; utilities get disdain
By Edith Honan and Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Nov 15 The road to recovery can be
measured in exclamations, some of execration, some of joy.
"It's like a living hell," said Latoya Miller, 29, of Red
Hook, one of the New York neighborhoods submerged by the rising
sea during Superstorm Sandy. "If it wasn't for the people giving
out food and blankets, I don't know what we would do. There'd be
a riot out here."
When it comes to what went right, what went wrong and what
remains to be done, disaster victims are keeping score for the
authorities, and President Barack Obama may receive a progress
report first hand when he visits New York City's devastated
coastline on Thursday.
"Let there be lights! Lord Jesus! Sixteen days without
lights," whooped Blanca Martin, 41, performing a victory dance
on Tuesday when the lights finally came back on at her public
housing in Coney Island.
The results to date show tens of thousands of homeless or
displaced, more still without power. Tonnes of debris piling up
in the streets. A fuel supply chain still disrupted, the Red
Cross under fire and parts of the transport system under severe
strain.
At least 120 people died.
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo estimated the storm
caused $50 billion in damage and economic loss, $33 billion of
that in the state, setting up the next conflict. Who will pay?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is meant to
reimburse some victims and local governments for damage but only
has about $8.1 billion available, meaning the U.S. Congress
would have to appropriate more money at a time when much of the
talk is of fiscal restraint in Washington.
The gigantic storm - a hurricane nearly 1,000 miles (1,600
km) wide that combined with another storm system and came ashore
with high tide under a full moon - brought a record seawater
surge that inundated lower Manhattan, rearranged the New Jersey
shore and Long Island, and tore up neighborhoods in far-flung
areas of New York City's outer boroughs.
"I think the shore will look OK next summer, but it won't
look the same," New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said of the
Jersey Shore, a major tourist destination.
Some of the damaged areas were insular beach communities
such as New York's Breezy Point that were content to be detached
from the outside world - until disaster struck. Some 111 homes
there burned to the ground.
Others, such as parts of the Rockaways, were just poor,
where the working class start their long-distance commute.
CLUMSY UNDER PRESSURE
The storm has claimed other casualties, such as the New York
City Marathon, scheduled for Nov. 4 but canceled when officials
sustained withering public criticism for diverting resources to
such an event when masses of people were suffering.
At least two officials lost their jobs. The chief operating
officer of the state-owned utility Long Island Power Authority
(LIPA) quit under fire for the company's slow response in
restoring power, and Cuomo fired his emergency management chief
for using state workers to clear a tree from his driveway.
The stresses also weighed on the relationships of top
officials. Joseph Lhota, chairman of New York's Metropolitan
Transportation Authority (MTA), apologized to New York Mayor
Michael Bloomberg after being quoted in the New York Times
saying Bloomberg had predicted "like an idiot" that a flooded
vehicle tunnel would soon reopen.
Politicians have praised the tireless effort of rescue
workers and civil servants who have saved lives and restored
battered infrastructure. For example the MTA partially restored
service on the city's 108-year-old subway system three days
after the storm, even though seven tunnels under the East River
filled with water.
"They brought all of the transportation systems back into
operation so fast. The damage was really very, very big. It was
unprecedented," said Mysore Nagaraja, former president of the
MTA's Capital Construction Company. "To really get the systems
back on again was a great feat."
Each success story has a flip side.
New Jersey Transit lagged for days in restoring service,
creating hours-long waits for commuters to board buses after the
storm impacted 25 percent of its rail cars. The system is still
far from normal.
PATH, another commuter rail that crosses the Hudson River
between New York and New Jersey, remains less than completely
operational.
UNBEARABLE
Consolidated Edison, the power utility for New York
City and its Westchester County suburb, restored power to about
1 million customers who lost electricity in Sandy and a snow
storm that struck 10 days later, but not to 16,300 customers in
flooded portions of Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island where
homeowners and building managers needed to find contractors to
repair, test and certify damaged equipment.
Others yet to come back include skyscrapers in the Wall
Street district of Manhattan, the symbolic pulse of the economy.
Throughout the historic neighborhood, buildings remain closed or
operate on generators. Many companies, including major law
firms, have had to find alternative premises.
In the outer boroughs, people may remain in the cold and
dark for weeks or even months more because they cannot find or
afford an electrician.
Many drivers felt frustrated upon waiting hours for gasoline
after the storm disrupted the fuel supply chain. The lines have
receded, but the storm exposed vulnerabilities, such as the Gulf
Oil terminal in Linden, New Jersey, where Sandy destroyed the
interior workspace, halting shipments to filling stations.
A lack of generators at many filling stations meant that
even if they had gas they couldn't pump it.
NO POWER TO THE PROJECTS
Even the American Red Cross, one of the country's most
venerated charities, has come under criticism for what some
victims found to be a disappointing performance.
Only now, more than two weeks after the storm, do some of
the worst-hit neighborhoods appear to be inching back to life
after losing power, heat and hot water.
On Tuesday night, Bloomberg's office announced power had
been restored to all residential high rises controlled by the
New York City Housing Authority, an agency that houses the
city's poor. Still, 81 public housing buildings lacked heat as
of Wednesday night, leaving 15,743 people in the cold.
By contrast, most privately owned high-rises that lost
electricity and heat had it all back on more than a week ago.
"No power and it is freezing!" said Diane Gregg, 55, who
lives at a Red Hook building without power.
"You can't sleep. It's too cold," said her son, Jason Smith,
32.
Bloomberg estimated up to 40,000 New Yorkers may be
homeless, leading to an emergency meeting of city, state and
federal officials last week about the resulting housing crisis.
Talk inevitably will turn to larger infrastructure projects
designed to keep the sea at bay, said Steven Spinola, president
of the Real Estate Board of New York.
"I have no objection to having a long-term plan that will
help the city of New York, but ... how do you talk about putting
up (sea) walls when people in Breezy Point are looking at
burned-out buildings," Spinola said. "The first thing that has
to be done is to care for the people that have been devastated."