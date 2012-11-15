BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. government said on Thursday that 12 shipments of fuel, including gasoline and diesel, have taken advantage of a rare marine law waiver to help relieve the Northeast after Superstorm Sandy.
The cargoes, which must deliver the oil by Nov. 20 under the waiver of the 1920 Jones Act, were slated to deliver the fuel to ports from Maryland to Maine.
The shipments included more than 1.75 million barrels of gasoline and more than 1.1 million barrels of diesel and other distillates, said the Maritime Administration, a branch of the Department of Transportation.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.