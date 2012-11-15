WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. government said on Thursday that 12 shipments of fuel, including gasoline and diesel, have taken advantage of a rare marine law waiver to help relieve the Northeast after Superstorm Sandy.

The cargoes, which must deliver the oil by Nov. 20 under the waiver of the 1920 Jones Act, were slated to deliver the fuel to ports from Maryland to Maine.

The shipments included more than 1.75 million barrels of gasoline and more than 1.1 million barrels of diesel and other distillates, said the Maritime Administration, a branch of the Department of Transportation.