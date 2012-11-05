NEW YORK, Nov 5 Spectra Energy on Monday
said two New Jersey natural gas compressor stations remained
shut after Hurricane Sandy hit the state one week ago, but there
remained no impact to customer deliveries.
A company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters that
initial assessment of their natural gas facilities in the
Northeast showed "minimal damage."
"Everything is capable of operating when requested,
including the Linden compressor station, either from commercial
power or generator back up support," the company said.
Repairs were underway at the Linden, New Jersey, station,
which was not needed to meet customer demands at this time.
The Franklin, New Jersey compressor station, also remained
shut, but that station is typically only used during peak winter
demand and historically not needed to operate at this time of
year.
Once power was restored to the station it will again be
"fully functional for peak winter load season later this year as
needed," the email said.
The Houston-based natural gas infrastructure company said
all of its employees were safe and accounted for.
The company halted construction work on its New Jersey-New
York gas pipeline project due to the storm.