By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Oct 27 Hurricane Sandy is charging up
the East Coast as a cold front is tearing across the U.S. from
the west and an arctic blast is barreling down from the north.
The resulting "Frankenstorm" could cause gale-force winds, heavy
rains and flooding - along with billions in damages along the
Eastern Seaboard.
Valerie Dziengiel isn't worried one bit.
That's because Dziengiel, for the last 11 years, has lived
in "survivalist luxury" in the Connecticut woods with her
husband, Walter, a homebuilder. They have a flood-proof
basement, backup power systems and freezers full of food. The
worst thing that might happen as Sandy rampages: They'd lose
their cable television.
"We're not concerned about this storm at all," says
Dziengiel. "We are totally self-sufficient."
Dziengiel, 63, isn't an AK-47-clutching survivalist kook in
some militia camp. She's just a particular kind of
safety-conscious homeowner - and in today's anxious and
storm-tossed world, there seem to be more of them than ever.
"Interest in having a safe retreat with survival resources
and features has grown in recent years," says Walt Molony,
spokesman for the National Association of Realtors.
Folks attracted to those aren't necessarily members of a
survivalist cult. They are more like grown-up Boy and Girl
Scouts who want to be ready for anything.
"You want to prepare appropriately for the disasters you
might face, rather than the zombie apocalypse or the hippies
from California invading your house," says Edward Richards, a
professor at Louisiana State University law school and a public
health expert.
When Richards and his wife, Kate Rathbun, built their Baton
Rouge home in 2002, they paid extra to have an internal room -
the laundry room - bolstered with extra studs and plywood
wrapping. Should tornadoes threaten or hurricanes start tossing
trees around, they know they have a safe haven.
They also paid to reinforce the roof. Because they were
building a brand new house at the time, it cost them less than
$500 for those improvements. Later they added a backup generator
that ties directly into their natural gas line.
There's no way to measure demand for so-called doomsday real
estate, but you can get a sense of the niche market by talking
to companies that benefit from the surge in safety products.
Generator manufacturer Generac Holdings, for instance,
recently had to raise sales guidance for the third time this
year. The Waukesha, Wisconsin, company now forecasts annual
sales growth of over 30 percent.
Home security firm ADT is reporting 8 percent year-over-year
growth in customers, and Virginia Beach-based shelter provider
Hardened Structures says business is up 15 percent this year
over 2011.
"There's been a dramatic rise in the number of people
looking at this," says Ernst Kiesling, a professor of civil
engineering at Texas Tech University and executive director of
the National Storm Shelter Association. Many of the
association's 35 member firms have seen at least a 40 percent
increase in business since the tornadoes that ravaged the
Midwest in 2011. "They had a backlog of several months,"
Kiesling says.
People preoccupied with this kind of security are "usually
called 'Preppers,' and they're 98 percent of my business," says
Chris Walsh, a broker with Revolutionary Realty in Coeur
d'Alene, Idaho, whose own home is off the grid thanks to a
combination of solar and wind power. "If things go bad, they
want to be in a place with less people in it, not in New York or
Detroit or L.A. They worry about things like water, food,
shelter, heat, and security - in that order."
Richards sees the movement as community focused. In the
event of a hurricane or other emergency, neighbors who have
extra food, generators and the like can help out other neighbors
who don't.
"Remodeling used to be about the fluff stuff, but now it's
the other way around," Don Van Cura, a remodeler in Chicago.
"People want backup sump pumps for the basement, home offices so
they don't have to travel outside as much, big pantries for food
storage."
In fact, survivalist amenities appeal to some homeowners so
profoundly that a couple of TV shows on the subject have
sprouted up: Doomsday Preppers on the National Geographic
Channel and Doomsday Bunkers on Discovery.
INSURANCE DISCOUNTS CAN HELP
Should you really go out and spend tons of money protecting
yourself and your home from every possible disaster? If you need
a bunker for your personal peace of mind, go ahead. But if
you're thinking about resale value, the answer from housing pros
is a resounding no.
"It may be nice to have, but you'll never get your money
back out," says Barbara Corcoran, a New York City real estate
veteran who stars as a judge on the ABC show "Shark Tank." "My
old neighbor used to wait for a big storm to come, just for the
chance to fire up his backup generator. I'm not sure that he
ever got to use it."
"Remodeling Magazine" compiles an annual cost vs. value
report, which tabulates how much home-renovation projects cost
compared with what you recoup upon resale. A project like a
minor kitchen remodel will get you 72.1 percent of your money
back. A top-notch backup generator, while costing $14,760, will
only recoup an average 47.5 percent of that investment.
Renovations can help pay for themselves another way: You
might get a discount from your insurer for storm-proofing your
home. Chubb will slash up to 25 percent off your policy for
storm-proof shutters.
The Dziengiels put their five-bedroom homestead in Bozrah on
the market this last spring for a little over a million dollars.
They've had a few nibbles but are still waiting to learn whether
their home improvements enhanced its value.
They're downsizing to a smaller home nearby, one that will
have the same survivalist features.
"You could put all the most expensive things in the world
into your property," says Valerie, preparing to hunker down as
Hurricane Sandy heads north. "But if something happens and all
of a sudden you don't have heat or hot water, you'll be sorry."