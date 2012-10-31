* Three major New York area airports still closed
* JFK, Newark to resume limited services Wednesday
* Amtrak hopes to reopen some northeast corridor services
Wednesday
* Transit system crucial for airport workers
By Karen Jacobs and Lynn Adler
Oct 30 As rail, transit, airline and port
workers dug through debris, dealt with power outages and
assessed damage on Tuesday from massive storm Sandy, it was
increasingly clear that restoring full transportation would take
some time .
The storm flooded tracks and roads, felled trees and downed
power lines. It could be days or weeks before travelers and
cargo are moving again normally, officials said.
The three major New York area airports, which serve the
nation's busiest airspace, remained closed on Tuesday, but
officials later said two of the three -- John F. Kennedy
International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport
-- would reopen on Wednesday with limited service.
However, they still had no estimate for a full restoration
of service. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said
LaGuardia Airport remained closed. Between them, the three
airports handle 300,000 passengers a day.
Nearly 19,000 flights have been canceled since Sunday,
according to flight tracking service FlightAware.com.
Airlines said they planned to restart service Tuesday at
some East Coast airports, including Boston and Philadelphia.
Both Dulles and Reagan National in Washington, D.C., were open
during the storm and airlines are starting to bring personnel
and planes back. Limited operations were expected to begin
Tuesday afternoon, said Metropolitan Washington Airports
Authority spokeswoman Kimberly Gibbs.
JetBlue spokeswoman Allison Steinberg said the
carrier planned to resume operations at New York area airports
on Wednesday afternoon.
Even with JFK and Newark resuming limited services, travel
itineraries will likely be tangled throughout the week as
airlines get staff, planes and passengers into position.
"It could be four to five days before we start to see
schedules get back to normal," said Jeanenne Tornatore, a senior
editor with online travel agency Orbitz Worldwide.
NECESSARY REPAIRS
Most Amtrak service along the busy Northeast corridor
remained suspended for a second day Tuesday, but officials were
working to reopen some services Wednesday.
"We have crews out there right now assessing and making
necessary repairs," said Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds.
United Parcel Service, the world's largest package
delivery company, said it had resumed deliveries to hospitals
and clinics in Manhattan and New Jersey where roads are safe.
No deliveries were being made in Washington, D.C., Baltimore
and Philadelphia. Government officials only want emergency
responders out in such areas, as well Delaware, New Jersey, and
parts of Maryland and Virginia, a UPS spokeswoman said.
FedEx Corp said it was working to resume service in
affected areas on Wednesday, but that hub airport closures and
storm debris would affect service. "If you're at a house
blockaded by fallen trees, we won't be able to get to it," said
spokesman Scott Fiedler.
In New York, workers from the Port Authority and the Federal
Aviation Administration are assessing damage at major airports,
including power issues, possible damage to structures and other
safety checks, the FAA and the Port Authority said.
Airlines needed to bring back planes, which were flown out
to avoid the storm, before service could resume.
"We are focused on reopening as quickly as possible. But we
will not compromise safety," said Port Authority spokesman
Pasquale DiFulco. "We need to walk the runways and make sure
there's no debris."
He declined to estimate when they would reopen, saying "a
lot of things are outside our control."
The reopening of New York's transit system will play a large
role in reopening the airports, because many of the workers at
security checkpoints, customs and concessions, and baggage
handlers and flight crews rely on public transportation.
New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said it could take four or
five days to restore service on the largest U.S. transit system.
"The availability of public transportation will also play
into the New York plan, too -- so it remains very, very fluid,"
said JetBlue spokeswoman Steinberg.
STRANDED
About 220 travelers remain stranded at the airports -- 100
at John F. Kennedy and 60 each at Newark Liberty and LaGuardia,
DiFulco said. They were given cots and at least one food vendor
was required to stay open 24 hours at each terminal.
"We hate to see anybody stranded," DiFulco said. "We're
doing everything we can to keep people comfortable."
Flights resumed Tuesday at Stewart International Airport,
about 60 miles (95 km) north of Manhattan, near Newburgh, New
York. The first commercial flight since the storm was expected
to arrive around noon Tuesday, DiFulco said.
Railway freight companies were also working to restore
service. CSX Corp, the nation's second-largest publicly
traded railway company, said its network remains closed from
Richmond, Virginia, to Albany, New York, and that it had halted
traffic originating on other lines traveling to most points
between Boston and Philadelphia.
CSX said it still had a lot of its track to inspect, that it
had found flooding, downed trees and power outages, and that
teams were removing trees, reinstalling crossing gates and
ensuring generators were running to guard against power outages.
Norfolk Southern Corp said it was waiting for
floodwater to subside, was clearing snow in western Virginia and
West Virginia, and had a power line across tracks in Cleveland.
Airlines could lose $175 million in revenue from flights
canceled because of the storm, said Michael Boyd, an aviation
consultant with Boyd Group International in Evergreen, Colorado.
"None of it is life-threatening corporately, but it is
significant," he said.
Boyd said Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and United would be among
the carriers hardest hit financially. He said AMR Corp's
American Airlines operates 25 percent of JFK flights.
"From the airline perspective, closing your major hubs for
several days is worth of a lot of revenue," said Carter Leake,
an analyst at BB&T Capital Markets in Richmond, Virginia.
Airlines have high fixed costs and the loss of revenue would
likely lower profits, he said.
Philadelphia's airport did not close but Monday flights were
canceled. "We had no damage to the facility, we had no flooding,
so we were very fortunate," spokeswoman Victoria Lupica said.
Germany's Lufthansa has an inbound and outbound
flight, and cargo carriers have resumed some flights, she said.
Delta Air Lines said it resumed flights to
Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic City's airport was closed except for military
flights. Spirit Airlines, the main commercial carrier
there, may resume some service later on Tuesday, said South
Jersey Transportation Authority spokesman Kevin Rehmann.