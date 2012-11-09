* Ignore climate change at your own peril, says UN's Ban
* U.N. building sustained flood damage in superstorm
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 9 Extreme weather sparked by
climate change is "the new normal" and Superstorm Sandy that
ravaged the U.S. Northeast is a lesson the world must pursue
more environmentally friendly policies, U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon said on Friday.
The United Nations headquarters closed for three days when
former hurricane Sandy slammed the Northeast on Oct. 29 as a
rare hybrid superstorm, killing at least 121 people, swamping
seaside towns and leaving millions without power.
"We all know the difficulties in attributing any single
storm to climate change. But we also know this: extreme weather
due to climate change is the new normal," Ban told the
193-member U.N. General Assembly.
"This may be an uncomfortable truth, but it is one we ignore
at our peril. The world's best scientists have been sounding the
alarm for many years," he said. "There can be no looking away,
no persisting with business as usual ... This should be one of
the main lessons of Hurricane Sandy."
New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg endorsed President
Barack Obama for a second term after Sandy struck, citing
Obama's record on climate change and saying he believed the
Democrat would adopt more policies to curb greenhouse gases in a
second term. Obama won re-election on Tuesday.
The head of U.N. security, Gregory Starr, said last week
that U.N. headquarters sustained severe damage when Sandy
produced heavy flooding in basement levels of the world body's
Manhattan complex along the East River.
Flood damage forced the relocation of a U.N. Security Council
meeting on Somalia last week from its normal chambers to a
temporary building inside the U.N. campus.
U.N. delegations sharply criticized the United Nations'
management on Monday for an almost "total breakdown in
communications" with the world body's member states after
superstorm Sandy struck.
"Our global services were provided without interruption,"
said Ban. "However, it is clear that in focusing so much on
operations and infrastructure, we fell short when it came to
communications."
"We learned that too many email addresses were out of date
or otherwise incorrect," he said. "And in the broadest sense, we
should have done more to update member states, staff alike and
wider audience at large about the impact and implications of the
storm."
Michael Adlerstein, who heads a $1.9 billion renovation of
the United Nations due to be completed in 2013, has said Sandy
would not delay the overhaul of the U.N. complex.