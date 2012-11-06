Nov 5 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it was extending the deadline for filings and other obligations for U.S. companies affected by Hurricane Sandy.

The SEC said requests to postpone filings would be handled on a case-by-case basis, and that it would allow companies or individuals scheduled to file with the SEC between Oct. 29 and Nov. 20 an extension until Nov 21. htt p://r.reuters.com/rev73t

U.S. fund managers are expected to file form 13F within 45 days of the end of each quarter, which would be Nov. 14. U.S. companies were due to file quarterly and annual reports on Oct. 30.