UPDATE 3-OPEC reports big Saudi oil cut, boosting compliance with deal
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
NEW YORK Nov 8 Storm damage to the electricity distribution system in the U.S. Northeast exposed deep flaws in the structure and regulation of power utilities that will require a complete redesign, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.
"We're going to have to look at a ground up redesign," Cuomo said while criticizing utilities he said were virtual monopolies run by nameless and faceless bureaucrats.
"The utility system we have was designed for a different time and for a different place," Cuomo told a news conference. "It is a 1950s system. ... They have failed the consumers. The management has failed the consumers."
* Some members say output is higher than secondary sources (Adds detail on OPEC production based on directly reported figure, OPEC sec gen quotes)
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co have agreed to pay $671 million in cash to settle thousands of lawsuits involving a leak of a toxic chemical used to make Teflon, the companies said on Monday.