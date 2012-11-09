By Scott DiSavino and Daniel Trotta and Cezary Podkul
Riverhead, NEW YORK Nov 8 Damage from
Superstorm Sandy to the electricity system in the U.S. Northeast
exposed deep flaws in the structure and regulation of power
utilities that will require a complete redesign, New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.
But at least some members of one utility oversight panel
later fired back, saying it was the governor who should take
responsibility.
"We're going to have to look at a ground-up redesign," Cuomo
said while criticizing the utilities he called virtual
monopolies run by nameless and faceless bureaucrats.
"The utility system we have was designed for a different
time and for a different place," Cuomo told a news conference.
"It is a 1950s system. ... They have failed the consumers. The
management has failed the consumers."
Sandy, which hit the U.S. East Coast 10 days ago on Oct. 29,
had knocked out power to almost 2.1 million New York customers.
The nor'easter, meanwhile, left more than 150,000 additional New
Yorkers without service and in the cold on Wednesday.
More than 285,000 homes and businesses in New York remain
without power after Sandy and the nor'easter.
The power companies in New York are units of Consolidated
Edison Inc, the state-owned Long Island Power Authority
(LIPA), the state-owned New York Power Authority (NYPA),
National Grid PLC, CH Energy Group Inc and
Iberdrola SA.
Officials at the utilities were not immediately available
for comment.
"I believe the system is archaic and obsolete in many ways.
They are basically one of the last monopolies. ...," Cuomo
said on Thursday. "If you are unhappy with the utility company,
who do you fire? Who runs it? Who owns it? Where do you get
them?"
A t a separate meeting in Suffolk County on Thursday, some
members of a panel set up by the legislature to oversee LIPA
took the governor to task for no t previously having ta ken a more
active role in the state-run utility.
"The governor needs to take responsibility," said Matthew
Cordaro, co-chair of the Suffolk County Legislature's LIPA
Oversight Committee.
"He has not appointed the CEO [of LIPA] for two years,"
Cordaro said, adding that "LIPA reports directly to the
governor, so he can fire the chairman at will."
CUOMO THREATENS OPERATING LICENSES
Last week, Cuomo sent a letter to the CEOs of the utilities
that operate in New York, saying he would take action against
those utilities and their management if they do not meet their
obligations to New Yorkers in this time of crisis.
For those utilities found to be unprepared for Sandy, Cuomo
threatened i n the letter t o order the Public Service Commission,
the state's utility regulator, to commence proceedings to revoke
the companies' certificates of public convenience and necessity,
which allow them to operate investor-owned power systems.
"New Yorkers should not suffer because electric utilities
did not reasonably prepare for this eventuality," Cuomo said.
Sandy hit LIPA harder than any other power company, knocking
out more than 1 million of LIPA's 1.1 million customers, and the
nor'easter knocked out 123,000 more customers - several of which
had their power restored after Sandy.
Combined, Sandy and the nor'easter knocked out more homes
and businesses on Long Island than LIPA has customers.
"Part of this is the system. But with LIPA, I also believe
part of it is the management, which has been unacceptable. They
failed. They have failed the consumers. It is that simple,"
Cuomo said Thursday.
The governor echoed rumors of power equipment supply
shortages that were denied by LIPA and Con Edison on Wednesday.
"We have the material ... the poles, wires and transformers
... we need. There are no material shortages," L IPA Chief
Operating Officer Michael He rvey said on Wednesday.
Hervey said "the governor is a very tough task master and we
are doing everything we can to get all power back." He also
denied wh at he said were ru mors that repair crews were sometimes
idle.
RESIDENTS VENT FRUSTRATION
In Hampton Bays on Long Island's eastern end, longtime
residents Ann and Pete Zullo said they lost power twice since
the storm, in addition to seeing about $150,000 worth of
flooding damage in their home. They say they are now used to
losing power at least once a year, if not two or three times.
"We lost half our house, we can't live in our house, we
can't do anything, a lot of the furniture's gone, everything's
gone," said Pete Zullo, 78. "We want to retire here and enjoy
our life, the rest of our life and we can't now."
At the LIPA oversight committee meeting on Thursday,
homeowners vented frustration about not knowing whom to speak
with at LIPA to get help.
"I'm out of power , and I've got no help," said Patrick
Casas, 43, a UPS truck driver from Brentwood, Long Island, who
has been out of power since Monday night. "There is no
communications, their buildings are closed, there is no one to
speak to."