* PSEG Salem and Hope Creek reactors likely to shut
* Reactors in Pennsylvania and Maryland could shut
By Scott DiSavino
Oct 29 At least two major New Jersey nuclear
power plants are likely to shut on Monday as Hurricane Sandy
makes landfall as a Category 1 storm and more plants could
reduce power as the storm triggers precautionary safety
measures.
In Connecticut, Dominion Resources Inc already reduced
the output of its Millstone 3 reactor from full power to about
75 percent as a precaution due to high water levels caused by
Sandy, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said.
Sandy, centered over the Atlantic Ocean about 175 miles (285
km) southeast of New York City, was expected to hit near
Delaware and south New Jersey later Monday as a Category 1
hurricane with winds of up to 90 miles per hour (150 kph).
The nuclear reactors in Sandy's current path include units
at Public Service Enterprise Group Inc's 2,332-megawatt
(MW) Salem and 1,161-MW Hope Creek plants in New Jersey, which
were likely to bear the brunt of the storm before it moves
inland. Those PSEG reactors combined account for about 19
percent of the state's total electric capacity, although New
Jersey also draws supplies from the whole Pennsylvania, New
Jersey, Maryland (PJM) power region.
PJM is the biggest power grid in the United States serving
more than 60 million people in 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest
states and the District of Columbia.
Electricity traders said if Sandy continues on her expected
path it was likely PSEG would have to shut the Salem and Hope
Creek reactors later Monday, but they were mixed on whether the
storm's winds would still be strong enough to force the shutdown
of reactors in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
PSEG spokesman Joe Delmar said the company would take the
Salem and Hope Creek reactors offline if wind speeds reach
greater than 74 miles per hour onsite for more than 15 minutes
or the river water level reaches 100 feet (30 meters). Sandy's
maximum winds were at 90 mph earlier on Monday.
The mean river water level at the Salem-Hope Creek site was
89 feet and the site grade was about 102 feet. The highest river
level ever recorded was 97.5 feet, Delmar said.
But Sandy was expected to lose some punch as she moves over
Pennsylvania and Maryland, crossing near Constellation Nuclear
Energy Group's 1,705-MW Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant in
Maryland, Exelon Corp's 2,244-MW Peach Bottom, 805-MW
Three Mile Island and 2,264-MW Limerick in Pennsylvania, and PPL
Corp's 2,450-MW Susquehanna in Pennsylvania.
For a factbox on reactors in Sandy's path see
All U.S. reactors have procedures that require operators to
shut the units when hurricane-force winds reach their sites or
when floodwaters reach certain levels.
Nuclear power represents about 18 percent of the generating
capacity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region. One megawatt powers
about 1,000 homes.
A few reactors in the area were already shut for refueling
or other maintenance, including Exelon's Oyster Creek in New
Jersey, PSEG's Salem 2 in New Jersey, PPL's Susquehanna in
Pennsylvania and Dominion's Millstone 2 in Connecticut.
Both Salem Unit 1 and Hope Creek were at full power Monday
morning and the refueling work on Salem Unit 2 was suspended by
6 p.m. EDT Sunday, Delmar said.
WIND AND FLOOD WATER
Delmar said only essential personnel were required to report
to the Salem and Hope Creek site on Monday.
He said PSEG was in Phase 2 of its severe weather plan.
Phase 1 included inspecting, removing and securing objects
outside that could become airborne and putting emergency
equipment and supplies in place.
Phase 2 of the plan includes visual inspections of
equipment, verifying weather tight doors, checking on emergency
diesel availability, and ensuring water intakes are prepared for
severe weather.
Power companies from North Carolina to Maine have been
preparing for Sandy for days and urged customers to be ready for
the possibility of days without electricity. More than 700,000
homes and businesses were already without power Monday
afternoon. See factbox on power outages.
The Long Island Power Authority, which serves 1.1 million
people on Long Island, New York, and others said outages could
last as long as seven to 10 days.
IRENE ALSO SHUT NUCLEAR PLANTS
The last big storm to hit the U.S. East Coast was Hurricane
Irene in 2011, which made landfall in the Outer Banks in North
Carolina as a Category 1 storm. Irene caused billions in
property damage as it ran up the coast from Carolinas to Maine.
Irene left more than eight million homes and businesses
without power, some for a week or more in the hardest hit areas.
It forced many power plants to shut, including at least two
reactors, at Oyster Creek in New Jersey and Calvert Cliffs in
Maryland.
Several other reactors had to reduce power primarily due to
debris in their cooling water intakes and other reasons, like
Duke Energy Corp's Brunswick in North Carolina,
Dominion's Millstone in Connecticut and PSEG's Salem in New
Jersey.
The biggest utilities in Sandy's path include units of Duke,
Exelon, FirstEnergy Corp, National Grid Plc,
Consolidated Edison Inc, Northeast Utilities,
Dominion, PSEG, PPL, Pepco Holdings Inc and Iberdrola SA
.