Oct 30 Hurricane Sandy has already knocked out power
to more than 7 million homes and businesses along the U.S. East
Coast.
The following power holding companies have utility units that
reported outages on Tuesday.
Company States Customers Outages Percent
FirstEnergy MD, NJ, PA, WV, OH 3,899,000 1,584,178
41
Con Ed NY, NJ, PA 2,864,600 671,892
23
PSEG NJ 2,200,000 1,000,000 45
Northeast
Utilities CT, MA, NH 3,032,000 711,456
23
LIPA NY 1,100,000 889,786 81
Exelon PA, MD 2,838,700 782,846 28
National Grid NY, RI, MA, NH 3,305,400 352,548
11
PPL PA 1,400,000 395,818 28
Pepco DC, MD, DE, NJ 1,818,000 305,576 17
Iberdrola NY, ME 1,478,500 210,158 14
Dominion VA, NC 2,400,000 131,808 5
Duke NC, SC, OH, KY, IN 3,915,000 7,121 0
AEP OH, WV, VA 2,463,000 56,408 2
Total out 7,099,595
(Created by Michael Erman and Scott DiSavino)