Nov 9 Some 400,865 homes and businesses in the eastern U.S.
still had no power on Friday - some for an 11th straight day - after being
battered over the past couple of weeks, first by Hurricane Sandy and then a
nor'easter, company data showed on Friday.
Utilities' companies said they expected to restore power to most who were
without service by Nov. 11.
Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on Oct. 29, knocking out power to about
8.5 million customers in 21 states, according to federal data.
As power companies were restoring Sandy-related outages, a nor'easter hit on
Nov. 7, slowing utilities' efforts to get electricity flowing again after Sandy,
and knocking out power for more than 300,000 homes and businesses primarily in
New York and New Jersey, the states hardest hit by the hurricane.
The following power companies reported outages Friday morning, according to
the utilities.
Utility Holding State Current Percent Last
Company Outages of Reported
Affected
LIPA LIPA NY 162,945 15.5% 166,900
JCP&L FirstEnergy NJ 142,530 14% 161,900
PSE&G PSEG NJ 54,800 3% 55,300
Con Edison Con Edison NY 29,514 2.8% 33,000
FirstEnergy - FirstEnergy WV/MD 11,076 5.5% 10,900
WV/MD
Total out now - 400,865
Note: Utilities with fewer than 10,000 outages are not included.
The following states reported outages Friday morning, according to the U.S.
Department of Energy's (DOE) situation reports.
State Current Percent Peak Peak Total
Outages of outages Outages Customers
Customers Attributed Attributed Restored -
Without to Sandy to Both Storms
Power Nor'easter
New Jersey 221,276 6% 2,615,291 22,083 2,416,098
New York 201,865 3% 2,097,933 102,885 1,998,953
West Virginia 10,999 1% 271,765 0 260,766
TOTAL: 434,140
Note: States with fewer than 1,000 outages are not included in the DOE's
table.