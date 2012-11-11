Nov 11 About 166,000 homes and businesses in the eastern United States were still without power on Sunday, after being battered first by Hurricane Sandy in late October and then by last week's Nor'easter storm, company and government data showed. Sandy made landfall in New Jersey on Oct. 29, knocking out power to some 8.5 million customers in 21 states, according to federal data. A Nor'easter storm then hit on Nov. 7, slowing utilities' efforts to get electricity flowing again and knocking out power to another 150,000, primarily in New York and New Jersey, the states hardest hit by the hurricane. The following states reported outages Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) situation report. DOE reports are being updated once a day. State Current Percent of Peak outages Peak Outages Total Outages Customers Attributed Attributed to Customers Without to Sandy Nor'easter Restored - Power Both Storms New Jersey 27,816 1% 2,615,291 22,083 2,609,558 New York 132,965 2% 2,097,933 102,885 2,067,853 West Virginia 5,718 1% 271,765 0 266,047 TOTAL: 166,499 Note: States with fewer than 1,000 outages are not included in the DOE's table. The following power companies reported outages on Sunday, according to the utilities. Utility Holding State Current Last Reported Company Outages (Nov. 10) LIPA LIPA NY 125,763 128,512 JCP&L FirstEnergy NJ 14,664 63,218 PSE&G PSEG NJ 3,920 22,722 Con Edison Con Edison NY 2,932 13,021 Total out now - 147,279 (vs 234,638 Saturday afternoon) Note: Utilities with fewer than 1,000 outages are not included. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)