Oct 30 Hurricane Sandy has knocked out power to more than 6.8 million homes and businesses along the U.S. East Coast. The following power holding companies have utility units that reported outages on Tuesday. Company States Customers Outages Percent FirstEnerg MD, NJ, PA, WV, OH 3,899,000 1,523,700 39 Con Ed NY, NJ, PA 2,864,600 808,600 28 PSEG NJ 2,200,000 1,000,000 45 Northeast Utilities CT, MA, NH 3,032,000 735,600 24 LIPA NY 1,100,000 844,600 77 Exelon PA, MD 2,838,700 467,400 16 National Grid NY, RI, MA, NH 3,305,400 372,000 11 PPL PA 1,400,000 385,100 28 Pepco DC, MD, DE, NJ 1,818,000 330,900 18 Iberdrola NY, ME 1,478,500 209,700 14 Dominion VA, NC 2,400,000 141,200 6 Duke NC, SC, OH, KY, IN 3,915,000 14,200 0 AEP OH, WV, VA 2,463,000 34,400 1 Total out 6,867,400 ** EIKON USERS: To see a live map of the forecast hurricane track - including the option to view all refineries, nuclear power plants and vessels in its path - please type the word "Hurricane" in a search window and select "Hurricane Tracker" from the options. ** (Created by Scott DiSavino)