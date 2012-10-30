Oct 30 Hurricane Sandy has knocked out power to more
than 6.8 million homes and businesses along the U.S. East Coast.
The following power holding companies have utility units
that reported outages on Tuesday.
Company States Customers Outages Percent
FirstEnerg MD, NJ, PA, WV, OH 3,899,000 1,523,700 39
Con Ed NY, NJ, PA 2,864,600 808,600 28
PSEG NJ 2,200,000 1,000,000 45
Northeast
Utilities CT, MA, NH 3,032,000 735,600 24
LIPA NY 1,100,000 844,600 77
Exelon PA, MD 2,838,700 467,400 16
National Grid NY, RI, MA, NH 3,305,400 372,000 11
PPL PA 1,400,000 385,100 28
Pepco DC, MD, DE, NJ 1,818,000 330,900 18
Iberdrola NY, ME 1,478,500 209,700 14
Dominion VA, NC 2,400,000 141,200 6
Duke NC, SC, OH, KY, IN 3,915,000 14,200 0
AEP OH, WV, VA 2,463,000 34,400 1
Total out 6,867,400
(Created by Scott DiSavino)