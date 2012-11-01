By Sinead Carew

NEW YORK Nov 1 Verizon Communications may take up to two weeks to restore telecommunication services for some of its customers after flooding and power outages knocked out services during massive storm Sandy, according to a top executive for the company.

The provider of telephone, Internet and television services said while some customers already have service and others will have service in a matter of days, it will take as long as two weeks for some other customers.

On Thursday Verizon was still working on pumping water out of central offices with key telecom equipment in order to restore its services, Tom Maguire, senior vice president for national operations support, told Reuters.

Verizon is using tens of thousands of gallons of fuel every day in back-up generators powering telecom equipment and in vehicles that are working in affected areas

But despite a retail fuel crisis in the New York area, Maguire said he is "pretty confident" Verizon will have enough fuel because it is working with the government and fuel suppliers on procurement.

"There's a decent amount of competition" for fuel, Maguire said. Even taxis were turning away customers on Thursday as drivers had to spend hours searching for gas. {ID:nL1E8M139K]

While telecom equipment was back up and running Verizon's main New York office on 140 West Street in lower Manhattan, Maguire said the company was still struggling to return services from another location at the tip of the island.