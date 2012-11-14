Nov 14 Verizon Communications said fiber
optic services have been restored to more than 1.4 million
customers hurt by Hurricane Sandy.
The provider of telephone, Internet and television services
said on Nov. 1 that it may take another two weeks to restore
telecommunication services for its customers after flooding and
power outages knocked out services.
The company said it completed 364,000 repairs across the
mid-Atlantic and northeast regions.
Verizon said it will provide credits for landline customers
and fix equipment damaged due to the hurricane.
Verizon shares were up at $42.39 after the bell on
Wednesday. They closed at $42.24 on the New York Stock Exchange.