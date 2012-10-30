* Sandy dumps 4 inches of rain in Washington
* Area sees felled trees, road closures, some power outages
* Potomac River flooding still a worry
By Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 The nation's capital appeared
to have escaped the worst of monster storm Sandy on Tuesday,
although concerns remained about the potential for severe
flooding along the Potomac River.
Washington suffered high winds and rains that brought down
trees on some homes and flooded a few roads. But the area got
off relatively lightly compared to New Jersey, where Sandy came
ashore on Monday night, and battered New York City.
As of 2 a.m. EDT (0600 GMT) Tuesday, more than 4 inches
(10.2 cm) of rain had fallen over the course of the storm in
Washington, the National Weather Service said late Tuesday
morning.
Although Sandy has moved on from the area, weather officials
said flooding could still be a concern.
"Flood and flash flood watches and warnings are in effect
over portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states," the
weather service said in its 11 a.m. update.
On Monday, the weather service warned that the storm was
expected to cause the worst floods in 16 years along the Potomac
River starting on Tuesday night. This could affect the historic
Georgetown neighborhood along the river as well as parts of the
National Mall.
So far, the river's waters had swelled, reaching docks and
some parkland but had not yet caused more extensive problems,
media reported.
Washington's Canal Road near the river was closed on Tuesday
because of flooding, radio station WTOP said.
Power outages in the region appeared to be limited. Just
over 139,000 people were without power Tuesday afternoon because
of the severe weather, according to a Washington Post website
tracking blackouts.
The vast majority of these outages were in the suburbs of
northern Virginia. In the District of Colombia itself a mere
2,999 customers were without power, the Post said.
Federal workers stayed home from work for a second day on
Tuesday, and there was no immediate word about whether they
would be expected to return on Wednesday. Washington city
schools were also closed.
But the Washington transit authority announced it was
resuming limited rail service on the Metro on Tuesday afternoon,
and normal service would resume on Wednesday.
Another sign that life was returning to normal: the DC
Taxicab Commission said the surcharge it had authorized drivers
to levy during the storm -- $15 -- expired at noon.
There were some reports of storm damage around town. In
Washington's small Chinatown, a small metal piece of an ornate
arch over the main street came loose and dangled precariously,
causing police to block one lane of traffic below.
The White House announced President Barack Obama would
eschew campaigning for re-election and stay in town another day,
Wednesday to oversee the hurricane response.