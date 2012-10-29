BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Major public transportation in Washington, halted because of Hurricane Sandy, will not resume on Tuesday morning, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.
Metrorail and Metrobus service will remain suspended due to the hurricane, which is expected to cause widespread havoc in the capital on Monday evening and early on Tuesday morning.
WMATA said it will make an announcement on the timing of restored service after it is able to assess damage and weather conditions on Tuesday morning.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders: