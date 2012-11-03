NEW YORK Nov 3 The memorial and underground
museum at the site of the Sept. 11 attacks were being pumped
free of floodwater on Saturday, five days after the huge storm
Sandy caused the Hudson River to pour into the area known as
Ground Zero, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
The construction site sits near the waterfront in lower
Manhattan where Sandy produced a record storm surge of nearly 14
feet (4 metres) when it slammed ashore last Monday.
"The World Trade Center site was frightening," Cuomo said.
"At the cresting of the tide on Monday night, the Hudson
River was basically pouring into the World Trade Center site.
... The World Trade Center site had 28 feet (8.5 metres) of
water in the bottom," Cuomo said.
Four-inch-wide (10-cm-wide) hoses siphoned water from
underground and into the street on Saturday, sucking out what
one worker estimated to be 200 million gallons (757,000 cubic
metres) of water.
Pumping at ground level was finished earlier on Saturday and
was due to be completed at the underground memorial by the end
of the day, Cuomo said.
The memorial features artificial waterfalls that cascade
into reflecting pools at the footprints of each of the twin
towers, which were destroyed in the suicide hijack attacks on
Sept. 11, 2001.
The museum will include underground space, still under
construction, to view the waterfalls from below. Two of the four
planned skyscrapers at the site are well into construction.
"I've never seen it, but I'll be back again," said Ralph
Wade, 59, a tourist from Salt Lake City who had hoped to visit
the site on Saturday but was turned away because it was closed.
A worker told visitors that officials hoped to have the
memorial reopened by Monday.
"This was the one thing I wanted to see," said Micki
Williams, 70, visiting from South Carolina. "But our
disappointment is nothing compared to what people are going
through."