* High seas block ships from going in or out

* Ship channel open to slow vessels after oil spill

(Adds detail about oil spill and channel opening)

HOUSTON, Sept 5 The Port of Mobile, Alabama, was closed to ships on Monday because of rough seas in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee, a port spokeswoman said.

While the storm came ashore early Sunday and weakened into a tropical depression by late evening as it moved inland to Mississippi and Alabama, high winds and rough seas hampered ship traffic, spokeswoman Judith Adams said.

"No ships have been diverted either," she said. "Everyone is waiting for offshore conditions to improve."

A stretch of the Mobile River ship channel that was closed early Thursday because of an oil spill from a landslide facility reopened over the weekend with vessels ordered to move slowly as not to disrupt oil booms, she said.

A U.S. Coast Guard safety zone was in effect for 2 miles between Three Mile Creek and the Mobile Convention Center, and spill cleanup continued, she said.

The spill was reported just after midnight on Thursday, prompting closure of part of the ship channel.

The Coast Guard said a tank overflowed during a fuel transfer at Gulf Coast Asphalt Co LLC, spilling an unknown amount of heavy fuel oil on the ground and into the river. The investigation into the incident was ongoing. (Reporting by Kristen Hays;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)