* High seas block ships from going in or out
* Ship channel open to slow vessels after oil spill
HOUSTON, Sept 5 The Port of Mobile, Alabama,
was closed to ships on Monday because of rough seas in the wake
of Tropical Storm Lee, a port spokeswoman said.
While the storm came ashore early Sunday and weakened into
a tropical depression by late evening as it moved inland to
Mississippi and Alabama, high winds and rough seas hampered
ship traffic, spokeswoman Judith Adams said.
"No ships have been diverted either," she said. "Everyone
is waiting for offshore conditions to improve."
A stretch of the Mobile River ship channel that was closed
early Thursday because of an oil spill from a landslide
facility reopened over the weekend with vessels ordered to move
slowly as not to disrupt oil booms, she said.
A U.S. Coast Guard safety zone was in effect for 2 miles
between Three Mile Creek and the Mobile Convention Center, and
spill cleanup continued, she said.
The spill was reported just after midnight on Thursday,
prompting closure of part of the ship channel.
The Coast Guard said a tank overflowed during a fuel
transfer at Gulf Coast Asphalt Co LLC, spilling an unknown
amount of heavy fuel oil on the ground and into the river. The
investigation into the incident was ongoing.
