HOUSTON, Sept 5 The Port of Mobile, Alabama, was closed to ships on Monday because of rough seas in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee, a port spokeswoman said.

While the storm came ashore early Sunday and weakened into a tropical depression by late evening as it moved inland to Mississippi and Alabama, high winds and rough seas hampered ship traffic, spokeswoman Judith Adams said.

"No ships have been diverted either," she said. "Everyone is waiting for offshore conditions to improve." (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Derek Caney)