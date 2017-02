HOUSTON, Sept 1 U.S. crude oil and natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico was cut on Thursday as companies shut platforms and evacuated workers ahead of a tropical disturbance over the central Gulf, the U.S. government said.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 79,989 barrels per day (bpd), about 5.7 percent, of Gulf oil production was shut on Thursday.

In addition, 127 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 2.4 percent, was shut in as of Thursday. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)