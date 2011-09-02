NEW YORK, Sept 2 Nearly half of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and 33 percent of natural gas output were shut in on Friday as Tropical Storm Lee formed off the Louisiana Coast, the U.S. government said.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 666,321 barrels per day (bpd), about 47.6 percent, of Gulf oil production was shut on Friday as companies shut platforms and evacuated workers.

In addition, 1,743 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 33 percent, was shut in as of Friday. (Reporting by Janet McGurty and David Sheppard; Editing by Marguerita Choy)