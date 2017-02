HOUSTON, Sept 5 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) said the company expected to restaff and restart its eight Gulf of Mexico oil and gas platforms on Tuesday, as high winds and rough seas along the Louisiana coast blocked those efforts on Monday.

"We will not re-man until conditions are safe for travel," spokesman Daren Beaudo said on the company's hurricane hotline. (Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by Derek Caney)