* Manta Ray force majeure lifted Tuesday
* Other systems and their platforms still being inspected
HOUSTON, Sept 6 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) lifted
the force majeure on Manta Ray natural gas pipeline Tuesday
after the system's platforms in the Gulf of Mexico were found
undamaged by Tropical Storm Lee, a shippers' alert said
Tuesday.
Enbridge was sending inspectors and staff back out to
evacuated Gulf platforms Tuesday after the storm's passage to
make sure producers could resume shipping gas, the company
said.
The tropical system formed in the Gulf late last week,
forcing shutdown of about half of oil and gas production in the
Gulf. It came ashore Sunday as Tropical Storm Lee and then
weakened; but continued rough weather delayed restart of
offshore operations.
On the Manta Ray system, platforms in Ship Shoal 207 and
Ship Shoal 332 that had been evacuated Thursday were found in
good shape Tuesday.
"Both platforms are ready to accept gas flow," an Enbridge
alert said.
On its Stingray system, Enbridge was still assessing a
platform in West Cameron 509 that had been evacuated but the
company was allowing shippers to resume producing gas, another
Enbridge alert said.
A force majeure remained in effect on Stingray, and
shipments depended on downstream lines and other equipment
being ready, an alert said.
In the Garden Banks system, Enbridge sent inspectors to an
evacuated platform in South Marsh Island 76 but provided no
immediate update on that system's status. An alert Tuesday
morning said the force majeure remained in effect.
The company's Nautilus, Mississippi Canyon and UTOS systems
never required platform evacuations, Enbridge said.
The Enbridge system consists of six "corridors" of gas
gathering and transmission lines that have the capacity to
carry a total of 8.5 billion cubic feet of gas ashore in
Louisiana and Mississippi.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Andrea Evans)