* Manta Ray force majeure lifted Tuesday

* Other systems and their platforms still being inspected

HOUSTON, Sept 6 Enbridge Inc ( ENB.TO ) lifted the force majeure on Manta Ray natural gas pipeline Tuesday after the system's platforms in the Gulf of Mexico were found undamaged by Tropical Storm Lee, a shippers' alert said Tuesday.

Enbridge was sending inspectors and staff back out to evacuated Gulf platforms Tuesday after the storm's passage to make sure producers could resume shipping gas, the company said.

The tropical system formed in the Gulf late last week, forcing shutdown of about half of oil and gas production in the Gulf. It came ashore Sunday as Tropical Storm Lee and then weakened; but continued rough weather delayed restart of offshore operations.

On the Manta Ray system, platforms in Ship Shoal 207 and Ship Shoal 332 that had been evacuated Thursday were found in good shape Tuesday.

"Both platforms are ready to accept gas flow," an Enbridge alert said.

On its Stingray system, Enbridge was still assessing a platform in West Cameron 509 that had been evacuated but the company was allowing shippers to resume producing gas, another Enbridge alert said.

A force majeure remained in effect on Stingray, and shipments depended on downstream lines and other equipment being ready, an alert said.

In the Garden Banks system, Enbridge sent inspectors to an evacuated platform in South Marsh Island 76 but provided no immediate update on that system's status. An alert Tuesday morning said the force majeure remained in effect.

The company's Nautilus, Mississippi Canyon and UTOS systems never required platform evacuations, Enbridge said.

The Enbridge system consists of six "corridors" of gas gathering and transmission lines that have the capacity to carry a total of 8.5 billion cubic feet of gas ashore in Louisiana and Mississippi. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Andrea Evans)