Sept 2 Newly upgraded to Tropical Storm Lee on Friday, a growing tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico threatened heavy rains that could flood Louisiana and Mississippi refinery operations.
Nearly half of crude oil production and a third of natural gas output in the U.S. Gulf were shut on Friday as major producers and some pipelines in the Gulf began to evacuate personnel and shut in production at platforms on Thursday.
More companies shut in production on Friday as Tropical Depression 13 strengthened into Tropical Storm Lee, south of the Louisiana coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its report on Friday. [ID:nN1E7810KA] [ID:nL4E7K22K6]
Late Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was located about 220 miles (355 km) southeast of Port Arthur, Texas, and 185 miles (298 km) southwest of the Mississipp 536870913 1763725929
As of midday Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 666,321 bpd, or about 47.6 percent of Gulf oil production, had been shut. In addition, 1.743 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of natural gas output, or 33 percent of Gulf gas production, had been shut.
The Mississippi River corridor around New Orleans is home to numerous oil refineries. As a whole, the Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. fuel production. Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. OIL AND NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION SHUT IN*
9/1 9/2 AGGREGATE
Oil (in barrels) 80,000 666,321 746,310
Gas (in mmcf) 127 1,743 1,873
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
--------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES
Company Production Evacuations
Apache (APA.N) Sept. 2- Shut in some oil, gas output 530 workers
[ID:nWEN7902] Nexen NXY.TO Sept. 2- Shut deepwater operations
[ID:nWNAB3808]
Shell (RDSa.L) Sept. 2- Auger, Brutus, Enchilada, 550 workers
Europa oilfields shut
[ID:nWEN7893]
Marathon (MRO.N) Sept. 1- Droskhy subsea development Ewing Bank oil/gas
shut in platform workers
[ID:nWEN7870]
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Sept. 2- Shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 140 workers
60 mmcf per day of gas production
[ID:nWEN7839]
Murphy Oil (MUR.N) Sept. 1- Shutting upstream operations Nonessential staff
[ID:nWEN7841]
BP (BP.L) Sept. 1- Shutting 8 oil, gas platforms Mad Dog, Holstein,
- source [ID:nWEN7836] Atlantis, Nakika,
Pompano, Horn
Mountain, Marlin,
Thunder Horse
Anadarko (APC.N) - Sept. 1- Shutting, evacuating eight 8 gas platforms
gas production platforms [ID:nWEN7835]
BHP Billiton (BLT.L) Sept. 1- Shutting, evacuating two 2 platforms
platforms.
Chevron (CVX.N) Sept.1- Shut in some production Some workers
[ID:nWEN7896]
Petrobras (PETR4.SA) Sept. 1 - Petrobras shut Cottonwood Some workers
wells, evacuated. Cascade-Chinook FPSO
remaining on location. [ID:nWNAB4026] PIPELINES
* BP: Sept. 1 - Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due to storm threats . [ID:nN1E7801G1]
* Enbridge (ENB.TO): Sept. 1- To shut Barracuda, NGPL 4 platforms
interconnects on Stingray gas line Friday.
* Williams (WMB.N): Sept. 1 - Shut 200 mmcf gas scheduled to flow to its
Transco line. [ID:nN1E7801Q0]
PORTS
* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port suspended loadings on Friday due to rough seas, continues deliveries to customers from storage. [ID:nWEN7888]
* Port of New Orleans operating normally, expects little if any effect on its operations from storm. [ID:nWEN7891]
* Pilots stop ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf of Mexico because of weather conditions. [ID:nWEN7913]
* Port of Mobile, Alabama, monitoring storm, but traffic already restricted due to cleanup of oil spill. [ID:nN1E78014M] -------------------------------------------------------- REFINERIES NEAREST FORECAST STORM PATH (in '000 bpd) LOUISIANA: Company Refinery Size Status Exxon (XOM.N) Baton Rouge 502 Monitoring Marathon (MPC.N) Garyville 464 Monitoring Citgo Lake Charles 427.8 Monitoring ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Belle Chasse 247 Monitoring ConocoPhillips Westlake 239.4 Monitoring Motiva [MOTIV.UL] Convent 235 Monitoring Motiva Norco 233 Monitoring Exxon/PDVSA Chalmette 192.5 Monitoring Murphy Meraux 125 Monitoring Alon Energy USA(ALJ.N) Krotz Springs 80 Monitoring Valero Norco 205 Monitoring MISSISSIPPI: Chevron (CVX.N) Pascagoula 330 Monitoring Total 1,744 -------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Jeanine, Eileen Moustakis, Jeanine Prezioso and Gene Ramos; Compiled by Bruce Nichols and Marguerita Choy) Ramos)
