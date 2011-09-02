Sept 2 Newly upgraded to Tropical Storm Lee on Friday, a growing tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico threatened heavy rains that could flood Louisiana and Mississippi refinery operations.

Nearly half of crude oil production and a third of natural gas output in the U.S. Gulf were shut on Friday as major producers and some pipelines in the Gulf began to evacuate personnel and shut in production at platforms on Thursday.

More companies shut in production on Friday as Tropical Depression 13 strengthened into Tropical Storm Lee, south of the Louisiana coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its report on Friday. [ID:nN1E7810KA] [ID:nL4E7K22K6]

Late Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was located about 220 miles (355 km) southeast of Port Arthur, Texas, and 185 miles (298 km) southwest of the Mississippi

As of midday Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 666,321 bpd, or about 47.6 percent of Gulf oil production, had been shut. In addition, 1.743 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of natural gas output, or 33 percent of Gulf gas production, had been shut.

The Mississippi River corridor around New Orleans is home to numerous oil refineries. As a whole, the Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. fuel production. Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. OIL AND NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION SHUT IN*

9/1 9/2 AGGREGATE

Oil (in barrels) 80,000 666,321 746,310

Gas (in mmcf) 127 1,743 1,873

* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management -------------------------------------------------------- COMPANIES Company Production Evacuations Apache ( APA.N ) Sept. 2- Shut in some oil, gas output 530 workers

[ID:nWEN7902] Nexen NXY.TO Sept. 2- Shut deepwater operations

[ID:nWNAB3808] Shell ( RDSa.L ) Sept. 2- Auger, Brutus, Enchilada, 550 workers

Europa oilfields shut

[ID:nWEN7893] Marathon ( MRO.N ) Sept. 1- Droskhy subsea development Ewing Bank oil/gas

shut in platform workers

[ID:nWEN7870] Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) Sept. 2- Shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 140 workers

60 mmcf per day of gas production

[ID:nWEN7839] Murphy Oil ( MUR.N ) Sept. 1- Shutting upstream operations Nonessential staff

[ID:nWEN7841] BP ( BP.L ) Sept. 1- Shutting 8 oil, gas platforms Mad Dog, Holstein,

- source [ID:nWEN7836] Atlantis, Nakika,

Pompano, Horn

Mountain, Marlin,

Thunder Horse Anadarko ( APC.N ) - Sept. 1- Shutting, evacuating eight 8 gas platforms

gas production platforms [ID:nWEN7835] BHP Billiton ( BLT.L ) Sept. 1- Shutting, evacuating two 2 platforms

platforms. Chevron ( CVX.N ) Sept.1- Shut in some production Some workers

[ID:nWEN7896] Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) Sept. 1 - Petrobras shut Cottonwood Some workers

wells, evacuated. Cascade-Chinook FPSO

remaining on location. [ID:nWNAB4026] PIPELINES

* BP: Sept. 1 - Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due to storm threats . [ID:nN1E7801G1]

* Enbridge ( ENB.TO ): Sept. 1- To shut Barracuda, NGPL 4 platforms interconnects on Stingray gas line Friday.

* Williams ( WMB.N ): Sept. 1 - Shut 200 mmcf gas scheduled to flow to its Transco line. [ID:nN1E7801Q0] PORTS

* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port suspended loadings on Friday due to rough seas, continues deliveries to customers from storage. [ID:nWEN7888]

* Port of New Orleans operating normally, expects little if any effect on its operations from storm. [ID:nWEN7891]

* Pilots stop ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf of Mexico because of weather conditions. [ID:nWEN7913]