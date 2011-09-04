Sept 4 Tropical Storm Lee reached Louisiana's coast on Sunday,
bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to an area packed with refineries and other
energy infrastructure.
More than half of Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and nearly half of
natural gas output were shut in, though some offshore producers had begun
restaffing platforms and restarting some production.
As of midday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 843,223
barrels per day, or 60.2 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut. In
addition, 2.3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 44.3
percent, of Gulf gas production was shut.
Lee was located about 110 miles (177 km) west-northwest of New Orleans,
with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (72 kph) on Sunday afternoon,
and was moving about 8 miles per hour (12 kph).
The Mississippi River corridor around New Orleans is home to numerous oil
refineries. As a whole, the Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of
U.S. refinery capacity.
Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production
and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
--------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN
9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 AGGREGATE
Oil 79,989 666,321 844,190 843,223 2,433,723
Gas 127 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 7,111.2
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
--------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES
Company Production, evacuations
Apache (APA.N) Shut in some oil, gas output; evacuated 530 workers
[ID:nWEN7902]
Nexen NXY.TO Shut deepwater operations [ID:nWNAB3808]
Shell (RDSa.L) Returning workers to Perdido platform; Brutus, Auger,
Enchilada, Europa shut [ID:nWEN7919]
Marathon (MRO.N) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank platform shut in,
some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870]
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Restaffing and restarting some offshore operations, had
shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day of gas production and evacuated 140
workers [ID:nWEN7918]
Murphy Oil (MUR.N) Shut upstream operations, evacuated some workers
[ID:nWEN7841]
BP (BP.L) Shut eight oil/gas platforms, evacuated all workers
[ID:nWEN7836]
Anadarko (APC.N) Returning workers to three of eight shut oil and gas
production platforms [ID:nWEN7835]
BHP Billiton (BLT.L)Shut, evacuated two platforms [ID:nWEN7858]
Conoco (COP.N) Shut production, evacuated all workers from Magnolia
platform [ID:nWEN7865]
Chevron (CVX.N) Shut in some production, some workers evacuated
[ID:nWEN7896]
PIPELINES
* BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due
to storm threats. [ID:nN1E7801G1]
* Enbridge (ENB.TO): Shut Barracuda, NGPL interconnects on Stingray gas
line.
* Williams (WMB.N): Shut 200 mmcf gas scheduled to flow to its Transco
line. [ID:nN1E7801Q0]
PORTS
* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port loadings remain suspended due to rough seas,
continues deliveries to customers from storage.
* Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf
of Mexico remains halted because of weather.
* Port of New Orleans operating normally, expects little if any effect on
its operations from storm. [ID:nWEN7891]
--------------------------------------------------------
REFINERIES NEAREST FORECAST STORM PATH (in '000 bpd)
LOUISIANA:
Company Refinery Size Status
Exxon (XOM.N) Baton Rouge 502 Monitoring
Marathon (MPC.N) Garyville 464 Monitoring
Citgo Lake Charles 427.8 No impact
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Belle Chasse 247 No impact
ConocoPhillips Westlake 239.4 No impact
Motiva [MOTIV.UL] Convent 235 Monitoring
Motiva Norco 233 Monitoring
Exxon/PDVSA Chalmette 192.5 No impact
Murphy Meraux 125 No impact
Alon Energy USA(ALJ.N) Krotz Springs 80 No impact
MISSISSIPPI:
Chevron (CVX.N) Pascagoula 330 Ops normal
Total 1,744
--------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Eileen Moustakis and
Jeanine Prezioso; Compiled by Bruce Nichols and Kristen Hays; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)