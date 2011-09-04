Sept 4 Tropical Storm Lee reached Louisiana's coast on Sunday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to an area packed with refineries and other energy infrastructure.

More than half of Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and nearly half of natural gas output were shut in, though some offshore producers had begun restaffing platforms and restarting some production.

As of midday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 843,223 barrels per day, or 60.2 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut. In addition, 2.3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 44.3 percent, of Gulf gas production was shut.

Lee was located about 110 miles (177 km) west-northwest of New Orleans, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (72 kph) on Sunday afternoon, and was moving about 8 miles per hour (12 kph).

The Mississippi River corridor around New Orleans is home to numerous oil refineries. As a whole, the Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity.

Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. -------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN

9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 AGGREGATE Oil 79,989 666,321 844,190 843,223 2,433,723 Gas 127 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 7,111.2 * Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management -------------------------------------------------------- COMPANIES Company Production, evacuations Apache ( APA.N ) Shut in some oil, gas output; evacuated 530 workers [ID:nWEN7902] Nexen NXY.TO Shut deepwater operations [ID:nWNAB3808] Shell ( RDSa.L ) Returning workers to Perdido platform; Brutus, Auger, Enchilada, Europa shut [ID:nWEN7919] Marathon ( MRO.N ) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank platform shut in, some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870] Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) Restaffing and restarting some offshore operations, had shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day of gas production and evacuated 140 workers [ID:nWEN7918] Murphy Oil ( MUR.N ) Shut upstream operations, evacuated some workers [ID:nWEN7841] BP ( BP.L ) Shut eight oil/gas platforms, evacuated all workers [ID:nWEN7836] Anadarko ( APC.N ) Returning workers to three of eight shut oil and gas production platforms [ID:nWEN7835] BHP Billiton ( BLT.L )Shut, evacuated two platforms [ID:nWEN7858] Conoco ( COP.N ) Shut production, evacuated all workers from Magnolia platform [ID:nWEN7865] Chevron ( CVX.N ) Shut in some production, some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7896] PIPELINES

* BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due to storm threats. [ID:nN1E7801G1]

* Enbridge ( ENB.TO ): Shut Barracuda, NGPL interconnects on Stingray gas line.

* Williams ( WMB.N ): Shut 200 mmcf gas scheduled to flow to its Transco line. [ID:nN1E7801Q0] PORTS

* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port loadings remain suspended due to rough seas, continues deliveries to customers from storage.

* Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf of Mexico remains halted because of weather.