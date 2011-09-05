Sept 5 Oil and natural gas producers in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico said heavy winds from Tropical Storm Lee's remains were preventing helicopters and ships from returning workers to the offshore oil patch on Monday, slowing the restoration of production.

Lee, which shut offshore production late last week and lashed the Louisiana coast, packed with refineries and energy production infrastructure, had dissipated into a remnant low pressure system over the southeastern United States by Monday.

About 61 percent of Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and 46 percent of natural gas output were shut in, though some offshore producers had begun restaffing platforms and restarting some production.

As of midday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 858,935 barrels per day, or 61.4 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut. In addition, 2,438.5 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 46 percent, of Gulf gas production was shut.

The remnants of Lee were located along the Mississippi-Alabama border and spreading rain from Florida to Louisiana, as well as producing high winds in Texas, helping the spread of wildfires on Monday.

The Mississippi River corridor around New Orleans is home to numerous oil refineries. As a whole, the Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity.

Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. -------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN

9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 AGGREGATE Oil 79,989 666,321 844,190 843,223 858,935 3,292,658 Gas 127 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 2,438.5 9,549.7 * Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management -------------------------------------------------------- COMPANIES Company Production, evacuations Anadarko ( APC.N ) Returning workers to three of eight shut oil and gas production platforms [ID:nWEN7835] Apache ( APA.N ) High winds hampering restaffing efforts [ID:nWEN7936] BHP Billiton ( BLT.L )Shut, evacuated two platforms[ID:nWEN7858] BP ( BP.L ) Shut eight oil/gas platforms, to begin restaffing Sept 6 [ID:nWEN7923] Chevron ( CVX.N ) Restoring production, restaffing on Sept 5 as weather permits [ID:nWEN7926] Conoco ( COP.N ) Shut production, evacuated all workers from Magnolia platform [ID:nWEN7865] Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) Restaffing and restarting some offshore operations, had shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day

of gas production and evacuated 140 workers [ID:nWEN7918] Marathon ( MRO.N ) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank platform shut in, some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870] Murphy Oil ( MUR.N ) Shut upstream operations, evacuated some workers [ID:nWEN7841] Nexen NXY.TO Restarted about half of Gulf output as bad weather hampers operations. [ID:nWEN7940] Shell ( RDSa.L ) Returning workers to Perdido platform; Brutus, Auger, Enchilada, Europa shut [ID:nWEN7927] PIPELINES

* BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due to storm threats. [ID:nN1E7801G1]

* Enbridge ( ENB.TO ): Stingray declared force majeure due to shut Gulf of Mexico natural gas production.

* Williams ( WMB.N ): Shut 200 mmcf gas scheduled to flow to its Transco line. [ID:nN1E7801Q0] PORTS

* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port tanker offloadings remain suspended due to rough seas, continues deliveries to customers from storage.

* Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf of Mexico remains resumed Monday morning. [ID:nWEN7942]

* Port of New Orleans operating normally, expects little if any effect on its operations from storm.

* Ship traffic halted at Port of Mobile due to rough seas. [ID:nN1E7840GU]