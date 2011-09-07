Sept 7 Oil and natural gas producers in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico were restoring production on Wednesday in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee as Tropical Storm Nate formed over the Bay of Campeche.

Major oil and gas producers said they were monitoring Nate, the 14th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season. [ID:nL3E7K73WJ]

Lee prompted producers to shut offshore production late last week. The storm came ashore and weakened on Sunday, but left bad weather in its wake that stymied some efforts to restaff facilities and restart output.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 516,451 barrels per day, or 36.9 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut. In addition, 958.4 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 18.1 percent, of Gulf gas production was shut.

The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity, but most refiners in Louisiana and Mississippi reported no impact from Lee.

Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN

9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 Oil 666,321 844,190 843,223 858,935 846,670 516,451 Gas 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 2,438.5 2,204.6 958.4

AGGREGATE: Oil 4,655,779 Gas 12,712.7 * Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management ---------------------------------------------------------------- COMPANIES Company Production, evacuations Anadarko ( APC.N ) Restarting Independence Hub, Marco Polo,

Constitution, Neptune, had restarted

Nansen, Boomvang,

Gunnison [ID:nWEN7989] Apache ( APA.N ) Restaffing, restarting operations,

production ramping up ]ID:nWEN7958] BHP Billiton ( BLT.L )Restaffed, restarting platforms BP ( BP.L ) Restaffing, restarted eight oil/gas

platforms Chevron ( CVX.N ) Restoring production, restaffing Conoco ( COP.N ) Restarting Magnolia platform production Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) Restaffed and restarting offshore

operations, had shut in 11,000 bpd oil and

60 mmcf per day of gas production Marathon ( MRO.N ) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank

platform shut in, some workers evacuated

[ID:nWEN7870] Murphy Oil ( MUR.N ) Restaffed platforms, ramping up production Nexen NXY.TO Restarted, restaffed operations Shell ( RDSa.L ) Restaffed platforms, restoring production PIPELINES

* Enterprise ( ENB.N ): Restarting Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline and Poseidon Pipeline, Independence Trail operational. [ID:nWEN7959]

* BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due to storm threats. [ID:nN1E7801G1]

* Enbridge ( ENB.TO ): Lifted force majeure on Manta Ray natural gas pipeline, conducting inspections at platforms. [ID:nN1E7851MQ] PORTS

* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port resumed tanker offloadings with improved weather conditions.

* Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf of Mexico resumed on Monday morning.

* Port of New Orleans operating normally.

* Port of Mobile AL open to ship traffic after storm.