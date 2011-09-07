Sept 7 Oil and natural gas producers in
U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico were restoring
production on Wednesday in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee as
Tropical Storm Nate formed over the Bay of Campeche.
Major oil and gas producers said they were monitoring Nate,
the 14th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season.
Lee prompted producers to shut offshore production late
last week. The storm came ashore and weakened on Sunday, but
left bad weather in its wake that stymied some efforts to
restaff facilities and restart output.
As of Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
said 516,451 barrels per day, or 36.9 percent, of Gulf oil
production remained shut. In addition, 958.4 million cubic feet
per day of natural gas output, or 18.1 percent, of Gulf gas
production was shut.
The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S.
refinery capacity, but most refiners in Louisiana and
Mississippi reported no impact from Lee.
Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic
oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET)
SHUT IN
9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7
Oil 666,321 844,190 843,223 858,935 846,670 516,451
Gas 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 2,438.5 2,204.6 958.4
AGGREGATE: Oil 4,655,779 Gas 12,712.7
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
----------------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES
Company Production, evacuations
Anadarko (APC.N) Restarting Independence Hub, Marco Polo,
Constitution, Neptune, had restarted
Nansen, Boomvang,
Apache (APA.N) Restaffing, restarting operations,
BHP Billiton (BLT.L)Restaffed, restarting platforms
BP (BP.L) Restaffing, restarted eight oil/gas
platforms
Chevron (CVX.N) Restoring production, restaffing
Conoco (COP.N) Restarting Magnolia platform production
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Restaffed and restarting offshore
operations, had shut in 11,000 bpd oil and
60 mmcf per day of gas production
Marathon (MRO.N) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank
platform shut in, some workers evacuated
Murphy Oil (MUR.N) Restaffed platforms, ramping up production
Nexen NXY.TO Restarted, restaffed operations
Shell (RDSa.L) Restaffed platforms, restoring production
PIPELINES
* Enterprise (ENB.N): Restarting Cameron Highway Oil
Pipeline and Poseidon Pipeline, Independence Trail operational.
* BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin
* Enbridge (ENB.TO): Lifted force majeure on Manta Ray
natural gas pipeline, conducting inspections at platforms.
PORTS
* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port resumed tanker offloadings
with improved weather conditions.
* Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River
entrance from the Gulf of Mexico resumed on Monday morning.
* Port of New Orleans operating normally.
* Port of Mobile AL open to ship traffic after storm.
* Ship traffic resumed along Sabine Pass on Monday.
--------------------------------------------------------
REFINERIES NEAREST FORECAST STORM PATH (in '000 bpd)
LOUISIANA:
Company Refinery Size Status
Exxon (XOM.N) Baton Rouge 502 No impact
Marathon (MPC.N) Garyville 464 No impact
Citgo Lake Charles 427.8 No impact
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) Belle Chasse 247 Very low rates
ConocoPhillips Westlake 239.4 No impact
Motiva [MOTIV.UL] Convent 235 No impact
Motiva Norco 233 No impact
Exxon/PDVSA Chalmette 192.5 No impact
Murphy Meraux 125 No impact
Alon Energy USA(ALJ.N) Krotz Springs 80 No impact
Valero Energy (VLO.N) Norco 205 No impact
MISSISSIPPI:
Chevron (CVX.N) Pascagoula 330 Ops normal
Total 3280.7
--------------------------------------------------------
