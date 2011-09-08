Sept 8 Oil and natural gas producers in U.S.-regulated areas of
the Gulf of Mexico were turning their attention to Tropical Storm Nate brewing
in the Bay of Campeche as they restored production in the wake of Lee.
Lee prompted producers to shut offshore production late last week and
restoration was still underway when Nate formed on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 516,451
barrels per day, or 36.9 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut. In
addition, 958.4 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 18.1
percent, of Gulf gas production was shut.
An update was expected at 1 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)
The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity,
but most refiners in Louisiana and Mississippi reported no impact from Lee,
which brought flooding to parts of New Orleans and surrounding areas.
Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil
production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN
9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7
Oil 666,321 844,190 843,223 858,935 846,670 516,451
Gas 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 2,438.5 2,204.6 958.4
AGGREGATE: Oil 4,655,779, Gas 12,712.7
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
----------------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES REACT TO THREAT OF TROPICAL STORM NATE
Company Production, evacuations
BP (BP.L) Pulls non-essential staff from 3 platforms, Mad Dog,
Holstein, Atlantis, as precaution
COMPANIES TRY TO RECOVER FROM LEE AS NATE FORMS
Company Production, evacuations
Anadarko (APC.N) Restarting Independence Hub, Marco Polo, Constitution,
Neptune, resumed output Sept 4 on Nansen,Boomvang,
Gunnison [ID:nWEN7989]
Apache (APA.N) Restaffing, restarting operations, production ramping up.
[ID:nWEN7958]
BHP Billiton (BLT.L)Restaffed, restarting platforms
BP (BP.L) Had restaffed, restarted eight eight oil/gas platforms
Chevron (CVX.N) Restoring production, restaffing
Conoco (COP.N) Restarting Magnolia platform production
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Restaffed and restarting offshore operations, had
shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day of gas
production
Marathon (MRO.N) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank platform shut in,
some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870]
Murphy Oil (MUR.N) Restaffed platforms, ramping up production
Nexen NXY.TO Restarted
Shell (RDSa.L) Restoring production
PIPELINES
* Enterprise (ENB.N): Restarting Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline and
Poseidon Pipeline, Independence Trail operational. [ID:nWEN7959]
* BP: Declared force majeure on Mississippi natural gas plant because of
Lee damage [ID: nN1E7870WB], extended force majeure on Destin pipeline.
* Enbridge (ENB.TO): Lifted force majeure on Manta Ray and Garden Banks
natural gas pipelines, doing inspections at platforms. [ID:nN1E7851MQ]
--------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Jeanine Prezioso, Janet
McGurty and David Sheppard; Compiled by Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols)