Sept 8 Oil and natural gas producers in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico were turning their attention to Tropical Storm Nate brewing in the Bay of Campeche as they restored production in the wake of Lee.

Lee prompted producers to shut offshore production late last week and restoration was still underway when Nate formed on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 516,451 barrels per day, or 36.9 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut. In addition, 958.4 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 18.1 percent, of Gulf gas production was shut.

An update was expected at 1 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)

The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity, but most refiners in Louisiana and Mississippi reported no impact from Lee, which brought flooding to parts of New Orleans and surrounding areas.

Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. ---------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN

9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 Oil 666,321 844,190 843,223 858,935 846,670 516,451 Gas 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 2,438.5 2,204.6 958.4

AGGREGATE: Oil 4,655,779, Gas 12,712.7 * Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management ---------------------------------------------------------------- COMPANIES REACT TO THREAT OF TROPICAL STORM NATE Company Production, evacuations BP ( BP.L ) Pulls non-essential staff from 3 platforms, Mad Dog,

Holstein, Atlantis, as precaution COMPANIES TRY TO RECOVER FROM LEE AS NATE FORMS Company Production, evacuations Anadarko ( APC.N ) Restarting Independence Hub, Marco Polo, Constitution,

Neptune, resumed output Sept 4 on Nansen,Boomvang,

Gunnison [ID:nWEN7989] Apache ( APA.N ) Restaffing, restarting operations, production ramping up.

[ID:nWEN7958] BHP Billiton ( BLT.L )Restaffed, restarting platforms BP ( BP.L ) Had restaffed, restarted eight eight oil/gas platforms Chevron ( CVX.N ) Restoring production, restaffing Conoco ( COP.N ) Restarting Magnolia platform production Exxon Mobil ( XOM.N ) Restaffed and restarting offshore operations, had

shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day of gas

production Marathon ( MRO.N ) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank platform shut in,

some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870] Murphy Oil ( MUR.N ) Restaffed platforms, ramping up production Nexen NXY.TO Restarted Shell ( RDSa.L ) Restoring production PIPELINES

* Enterprise ( ENB.N ): Restarting Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline and Poseidon Pipeline, Independence Trail operational. [ID:nWEN7959]

* BP: Declared force majeure on Mississippi natural gas plant because of Lee damage [ID: nN1E7870WB], extended force majeure on Destin pipeline.