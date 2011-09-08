Sept 8 Oil and natural gas producers in U.S.-regulated areas of
the Gulf of Mexico turned their attention to Tropical Storm Nate in the Bay of
Campeche as they restored production in the wake of Lee. [ID:nN1E7870Z1]
Tropical Storm Lee prompted producers to shut offshore production late last
week and restoration was still under way when Nate formed on Wednesday.
As of Thursday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 15 percent
of Gulf oil production remained shut due to Lee, down from 36.9 percent
Wednesday. In addition, 6.8 percent of Gulf natural gas output was still
offline. [ID:nEIA001025]
Two companies, BP Plc and Apache Corp, said they were pulling non-essential
staff from the Gulf because of Nate.
The Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity,
but most refiners in Louisiana and Mississippi reported no impact from Lee,
which brought flooding to parts of New Orleans and surrounding areas.
Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production
and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
----------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN
9/2 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8
Oil 666,321 844,190 843,223 858,935 846,670 516,451 206,681
Gas 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 2,438.5 2,204.6 958.4 362.8
AGGREGATE PRODUCTION LOST:
Oil 4,862,460
Gas 13,075.5
* Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management
----------------------------------------------------------------
COMPANIES REACT TO THREAT OF TROPICAL STORM NATE
Company Production, evacuations
Apache Corp (APA.N) Pulls non-essential staff from western Gulf platforms as
a precaution.
BP Plc (BP.L) Pulls nonessential staff from three platforms, Mad Dog,
Holstein, Atlantis, as a precaution
COMPANIES TRY TO RECOVER FROM LEE AS NATE FORMS
Company Production, evacuations
Anadarko (APC.N) Restarting Independence Hub, Marco Polo, Constitution,
Neptune, resumed output Sept. 4 on Nansen,Boomvang,
Gunnison [ID:nWEN7989]
Apache (APA.N) Restaffing, restarting operations, production ramping up.
[ID:nWEN7958]
BHP Billiton(BLT.L) Restaffed, restarting platforms
BP (BP.L) Had restaffed, restarted eight oil/gas platforms
Chevron (CVX.N) Restoring production, restaffing
Conoco (COP.N) Restarting Magnolia platform production
Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) Restaffed and restarting offshore operations, had
shut in 11,000 bpd oil and 60 mmcf per day of gas
production
Marathon (MRO.N) Droskhy subsea development, Ewing Bank platform shut in,
some workers evacuated [ID:nWEN7870]
Murphy Oil (MUR.N) Restaffed platforms, ramping up production
Nexen NXY.TO Restarted
Shell (RDSa.L) Restoring production
PIPELINES
* Enterprise (ENB.N): Restarting Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline and Poseidon
Pipeline, Independence Trail operational. [ID:nWEN7959]
* BP: Declared force majeure on Mississippi natural gas plant because of
Lee damage [ID: nN1E7870WB], extended force majeure on Destin pipeline.
* Enbridge (ENB.TO): Lifted force majeure on Manta Ray and Garden Banks
natural gas pipelines, doing inspections at platforms. [ID:nN1E7851MQ]
--------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Jeanine Prezioso, Janet
McGurty and David Sheppard; Compiled by Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols: Editing
by Bob Burgdorfer)