By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Sept 1 Major oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday shut down some output and evacuated workers on Thursday ahead of a weather disturbance that could become this year's 12th named storm.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the low pressure area over the central Gulf and moving northwestward had an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days.

While forecasters say the storm's path was difficult to predict, models increasingly showed the system about 200 miles (321 km) south of Louisiana could reach the state's south-central coast early Sunday.

That would bring the system through the heaviest concentrations of oil and gas platforms in the Gulf, which supplies nearly a third of the country's oil and about 12 percent of natural gas output.

So far a sliver of Gulf output was shut on Thursday -- 5.7 percent of oil, or 79,989 barrels per day, and 2.4 percent of natural gas, or 127 million cubic feet per day -- according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Those percentages will likely rise significantly in coming days as the storm develops.

U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 rose by 12 cents on Thursday on the storm threat, while a pullback in equities limited gains. [O/R]

The storm -- which would be named Lee -- could spur torrential rains and flooding across the Gulf Coast, but such weather could bring relief to Texas, which is in the grip of a severe drought.

"We've got a huge area of moisture. We've got a developing wind field ," National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read told reporters in Miami. "We're probably going to see some tremendous rain amounts and the corresponding flooding that goes with that."

Jerry Paul, a senior meteorologist at Weather Insight, a unit of Thomson Reuters, said the system could become a tropical storm late on Friday or early on Saturday, and reach the south-central coast of Louisiana early on Sunday.

Paul also said the storm could reach hurricane strength on Sunday and move westward toward Texas, but there's no current clear consensus on weather models.

Major Gulf producers like BP Plc, ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) Chevron Corpo ( CVX.N ) Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) Anadarko Petroleum Corp CAPC.N and BHP Billiton ( BLT.L ) shut in output and evacuated workers.

Refiners along the Gulf Coast said they were monitoring the system, but none reported cutbacks in output.

Meanwhile, still far east out over the Atlantic, Hurricane Katia, a Category 1 storm, formed late on Wednesday and was churning west with winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour) but posing no immediate threat to land.

Tropical cyclones become tropical storms when their winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km per hour) and become hurricanes when their winds top 74 mph (119 kph).

Thursday afternoon the Gulf system was about 115 miles (185 km) south-southeast of Mississippi Canyon, one of two areas in the Gulf with major concentrations of oil and gas infrastructure,said Aaron Studwell, a meteorologist with Wilkens Weather.

However, the system had reached the southeast corner of Green Canyon, the other heavily concentrated area, Studwell said.

Six of the eight platforms BP operates are in those areas, including Thunder Horse, the world's largest, with capacity to produce up to 250,000 barrels per day of oil.

Mississippi Canyon also is home to the Anadarko-operated Independence Hub, with capacity to produce up to billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

State oil monopoly Pemex said none of its installations in the far west Gulf were affected by the weather system, so no evacuations were planned and the three main oil exporting ports on Mexico's Gulf coast remained open on Thursday.

BP is the biggest oil producer in the Gulf, followed by Chevorn, Royal Dutch Shell BHP Billiton and Anadarko.

At 1:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT), Katia was located about 1050 miles (1685 kms) east of the northern Leeward Islands.

After Hurricane Irene rampaged up the U.S. East Coast over the weekend, killing at least 40 people, authorities on the U.S. Atlantic seaboard are monitoring Katia to see which path it takes.

The NHC forecast shows Katia could become a major hurricane by the weekend but sees its center missing the Caribbean islands on its northwestward track. Forecasters say it is still too early to predict with certainty that the hurricane poses no threat to the U.S. eastern seaboard.

Some long-range computer models, which can be off by hundreds of miles (kilometers), show Katia eventually swinging north toward the mid-Atlantic island of Bermuda, away from the U.S. coast.

The Atlantic hurricane season typically brings 11 or 12 named storms. Katia is the 11th and half the season lies ahead. (Additional reporting by Bruce Nichols in Houston and Pascal Fletcher and Tom Brown in Miami; Editing by Bill Trott, Sofina Mirza-Reid, Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)