* U.S. govt: 79,989 bpd oil, 127 mmcf/d gas shut in
* Companies evacuating some or all Gulf workers
* Area of clouds, thunderstorms moving northwest
* NHC predicts heavy rains, coastal flooding
HOUSTON, Sept 1 Major oil and gas producers in
the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday shut down some output and
evacuated workers on Thursday ahead of a weather disturbance
that could become this year's 12th named storm.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the low
pressure area over the central Gulf and moving northwestward
had an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the
next two days.
While forecasters say the storm's path was difficult to
predict, models increasingly showed the system about 200 miles
(321 km) south of Louisiana could reach the state's
south-central coast early Sunday.
That would bring the system through the heaviest
concentrations of oil and gas platforms in the Gulf, which
supplies nearly a third of the country's oil and about 12
percent of natural gas output.
So far a sliver of Gulf output was shut on Thursday -- 5.7
percent of oil, or 79,989 barrels per day, and 2.4 percent of
natural gas, or 127 million cubic feet per day -- according to
the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.
Those percentages will likely rise significantly in coming
days as the storm develops.
U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 rose by 12 cents on Thursday
on the storm threat, while a pullback in equities limited
gains. [O/R]
The storm -- which would be named Lee -- could spur
torrential rains and flooding across the Gulf Coast, but such
weather could bring relief to Texas, which is in the grip of a
severe drought.
"We've got a huge area of moisture. We've got a developing
wind field ," National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read told
reporters in Miami. "We're probably going to see some
tremendous rain amounts and the corresponding flooding that
goes with that."
Jerry Paul, a senior meteorologist at Weather Insight, a
unit of Thomson Reuters, said the system could become a
tropical storm late on Friday or early on Saturday, and reach
the south-central coast of Louisiana early on Sunday.
Paul also said the storm could reach hurricane strength on
Sunday and move westward toward Texas, but there's no current
clear consensus on weather models.
Major Gulf producers like BP Plc, (BP.L) (BP.N) Chevron
Corpo (CVX.N) Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) Anadarko Petroleum
Corp CAPC.N and BHP Billiton (BLT.L) shut in output and
evacuated workers.
Refiners along the Gulf Coast said they were monitoring the
system, but none reported cutbacks in output.
Meanwhile, still far east out over the Atlantic, Hurricane
Katia, a Category 1 storm, formed late on Wednesday and was
churning west with winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour)
but posing no immediate threat to land.
Tropical cyclones become tropical storms when their winds
exceed 39 miles per hour (63 km per hour) and become hurricanes
when their winds top 74 mph (119 kph).
Thursday afternoon the Gulf system was about 115 miles (185
km) south-southeast of Mississippi Canyon, one of two areas in
the Gulf with major concentrations of oil and gas
infrastructure,said Aaron Studwell, a meteorologist with
Wilkens Weather.
However, the system had reached the southeast corner of
Green Canyon, the other heavily concentrated area, Studwell
said.
Six of the eight platforms BP operates are in those areas,
including Thunder Horse, the world's largest, with capacity to
produce up to 250,000 barrels per day of oil.
Mississippi Canyon also is home to the Anadarko-operated
Independence Hub, with capacity to produce up to billion cubic
feet per day of natural gas.
State oil monopoly Pemex said none of its installations in
the far west Gulf were affected by the weather system, so no
evacuations were planned and the three main oil exporting ports
on Mexico's Gulf coast remained open on Thursday.
BP is the biggest oil producer in the Gulf, followed by
Chevorn, Royal Dutch Shell BHP Billiton and Anadarko.
At 1:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT), Katia was located about 1050
miles (1685 kms) east of the northern Leeward Islands.
After Hurricane Irene rampaged up the U.S. East Coast over
the weekend, killing at least 40 people, authorities on the
U.S. Atlantic seaboard are monitoring Katia to see which path
it takes.
The NHC forecast shows Katia could become a major hurricane
by the weekend but sees its center missing the Caribbean
islands on its northwestward track. Forecasters say it is still
too early to predict with certainty that the hurricane poses no
threat to the U.S. eastern seaboard.
Some long-range computer models, which can be off by
hundreds of miles (kilometers), show Katia eventually swinging
north toward the mid-Atlantic island of Bermuda, away from the
U.S. coast.
The Atlantic hurricane season typically brings 11 or 12
named storms. Katia is the 11th and half the season lies
ahead.
