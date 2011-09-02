* Tropical Storm Lee forms in Gulf of Mexico

By Kathy Finn

NEW ORLEANS, Sept 2 Tropical Storm Lee threatened the Louisiana coast on Friday with torrential rains and flooding and shut nearly half of U.S. offshore crude oil production and a third of offshore gas production.

The slow-moving storm is expected to reach the Louisiana coast early on Sunday and bring 10-15 inches (25-38 cm) of rain to southeast Louisiana over the weekend, including low-lying New Orleans, battered by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Lee was about 185 miles (295 km) southwest of the Mississippi River's mouth, with maximum winds of 45 mph (75 kph), the hurricane center said. Its heavy rain and gusty winds were already buffeting the Louisiana coast, it said.

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal warned that heavy rains, substantial winds and tidal surges from the Gulf of Mexico could produce flash flooding in parts of New Orleans throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend.

"Get ready for the wind, get ready for the rain, it's coming and it's going to be here for a while," Jindal said at a briefing in Baton Rouge. Jindal has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana, and Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour made a similar ruling for seven coastal counties.

Lee has a 50-60 percent chance of reaching hurricane strength, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bernie Rayno told Reuters Insider (see link.reuters.com/vas53s)

"The problem with this system is that it's so slow-moving," Rayno said. "The big story is going to be the flooding."

Major offshore producers like Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) shut down platforms and evacuated staff earlier this week. ((For oil and gas outage FACTBOX click on [ID:nN1E7810TM]))

About half the U.S. offshore oil production, all based in the Gulf of Mexico, and a third of offshore gas production were shut on Friday, according to the U.S. government. Most of that output should quickly return once the storm passes. [ID:nEIA001022]

U.S. crude oil futures dropped more than $2 a barrel on Friday as dismal job growth figures outweighed supply concerns. [ID:nL4E7K20E5]

Lee is expected to have a minimal long-term impact on the Gulf of Mexico oil patch, which provides about a third of the nation's oil production and about 12 percent of its natural gas.

MEMORIES OF KATRINA

The prospects of flooding in low-lying New Orleans evoked memories of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which flooded 80 percent of the city, killed 1,500 people and caused more than $80 billion in damage.

But Lee's flooding potential is much lower and should spur nothing more than localized flooding in coastal and low-lying areas, New Orleans safety officials said.

"There may be some minor flooding for short periods of time," Jerry Sneed, deputy mayor of public safety, said on CNN. The city's system of levees and locks should hold up under the strain, Sneed said.

The storm did not appear to deter visitors in the city's French Quarter, many attending the Southern Decadence festival, a five-day gay and lesbian event expected to draw over 100,000 people.

John Kearns, manager of the festival's Bourbon Pub & Parade, said the rain would not spoil the revelry.

"These guys like taking their shirts off anyway," Kearns said.

The downpour could quench a persistent marsh fire that has been burning some 1,500 acres (600 hectares) in eastern New Orleans wetlands for several days, blanketing the city with foul-smelling smoke and creating breathing problems for some residents.

The Gulf Coast is home to 40 percent of U.S. refining capacity and 30 percent of natural gas processing plant capacity. Much of that infrastructure is in southeast Texas and near the coasts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Energy experts said there could be minor flooding at area refineries, but an expected 4-foot (1.2-metre) tidal surge would not cause major damage.

"Basically they'll just ride it out," said Alfred Luaces, a managing consultant with Purvin and Gurtz, a Houston energy consulting company.

Will Hinson, spokesman for Exxon Mobil's joint-venture 192,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Chalmette, Louisiana, said the plant was prepared and was operating normally.

Other refiners also said they were prepared for bad weather and were monitoring the system. (Writing by Chris Baltimore, reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by Jim Marshall and Peter Cooney)