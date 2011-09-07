* New low-pressure system near Bay of Campeche
* Models show could go to Mexico or U.S. Gulf Coast
* Lingering bad weather slowed post-Lee restart efforts
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Sept 7 Gulf of Mexico oil and gas
producers on Wednesday were restarting operations after
Tropical Storm Lee was long gone, even as they monitored
another system in the far southwest part of the basin.
That low-pressure system, which models showed could cross
the Bay of Campeche into Mexico or turn northeast and head for
the U.S. Gulf Coast, had a 60 percent chance of becoming a
tropical cyclone in the next two days, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said. [ID:nL3E7K72AG]
U.S. crude oil prices rose more than $3 a barrel on
Wednesday, bolstered in part by the slow recovery post-Lee and
the threat of further weather-related disruptions to energy
infrastructure. [O/R]
More than 60 percent of Gulf oil output remained shut on
Tuesday -- nearly 850,000 barrels per day (bpd) -- several days
after Lee came ashore and weakened on Sunday. U.S. regulators
were slated to release updated shut-in figures later
Wednesday.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov
Skeetobite Weather www.skeetobiteweather.com
Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Gulf Coast refined products traders said on Wednesday they
saw no weather-related impact on differentials. "Nothing in the
Gulf," one Gulf trader said.
Kelly op de Weegh, a spokeswoman for major Gulf oil and gas
producer Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Wednesday that the
company was continuing to redeploy workers to Gulf platforms
and was ramping up production.
"We are also monitoring the system in the southern Gulf of
Mexico and will take pre-storm precautionary measures if
necessary," she said.
Other companies, including the Gulf's biggest oil producer,
BP Plc, (BP.L) (BP.N) also said they were monitoring the
yet-unnamed system.
While Lee came ashore and weakened on Sunday, high winds
and rough seas in its wake lingered along the Louisiana coast,
hampering companies' restart efforts in areas south of
Louisiana and Mississippi. Such conditions ground helicopters
needed to ferry workers and idle support ships.
Weather conditions improved early Tuesday, allowing those
efforts to move forward.
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) spokesman David Eglinton said on
Wednesday that the company was ramping up production shut for
Lee and monitoring the other system.
The Gulf's two areas with the heaviest concentrations of
oil and gas infrastructure -- Mississippi Canyon and Green
Canyon -- are south of Louisiana.
(Editing by Alden Bentley)