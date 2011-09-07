* System over Bay of Campeche now Tropical Storm Nate
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Sept 7 Tropical Storm Nate formed over
the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon
as oil and gas producers in the prolific basin restarted
operations in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee.
Companies said they were monitoring Nate, which the
National Hurricane Center said could become a hurricane by
Friday. [ID:nL3E7K73WJ]
Widely divergent forecasting models showed the slow-moving
storm could move west into Mexico or north-northwest toward the
U.S. Gulf Coast in the coming days.
Nate is the 14th named storm of the 2001 Atlantic hurricane
season.
U.S. crude oil prices rose more than $3 a barrel on
Wednesday, bolstered in part by the slow recovery post-Lee and
the threat of further weather-related disruptions to energy
infrastructure from Nate. [O/R]
On Wednesday, 516,451 barrels per day of Gulf oil output,
or 36.9 percent, and 958.4 million cubic feet per day of
natural gas production, or 18.1 percent, remained shut, the
U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said.
Those figures represented substantial decreases from
Tuesday, when BOEM said 60.5 percent of oil and 41.6 percent of
natural gas output was shut in the basin.
Lee came ashore and weakened on Sunday, but high winds and
rough seas lingered, hampering restart efforts in areas south
of Louisiana and Mississippi. Helicopters needed to ferry
workers were grounded and support ships were idled.
The weather improved early Tuesday and companies began to
bring workers back to platforms and restart production.
Before markets closed on Wednesday, Gulf Coast refined
products traders said they saw no weather effects on
differentials. "Nothing in the Gulf," one Gulf trader said.
Gulf cash crude markets were flat to stronger on Wednesday.
"Crude is tight, period, so everyone is watching closely," a
trader said of the weather in the Gulf.
Kelly op de Weegh, a spokeswoman for major Gulf oil and gas
producer Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), said Wednesday the company
was continuing to redeploy workers to Gulf platforms and was
ramping up production.
"We are also monitoring the system in the southern Gulf of
Mexico and will take pre-storm precautionary measures if
necessary," she said.
Other companies, including the Gulf's biggest oil producer
BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp
(XOM.N) also said they were monitoring the yet-unnamed system.
If it strengthens into a storm, it would be named Nate.
The Gulf's two areas with the heaviest concentrations of
oil and gas infrastructure -- Mississippi Canyon and Green
Canyon -- are south of Louisiana.
Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their
winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 kph) and become hurricanes
when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 kph).
