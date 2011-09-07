* System over Bay of Campeche now Tropical Storm Nate
* US says 516,451 bpd oil, 958.4 mmcf natgas shut-in
* Models show could go to Mexico or US Gulf Coast
* Lingering bad weather slowed restart efforts post-Lee
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Sept 7 Tropical Storm Nate formed over
the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon
as oil and gas producers in the prolific basin restarted
operations in the wake of Tropical Storm Lee.
Companies said they were monitoring Nate, the 14th named
storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which the National
Hurricane Center said could become a hurricane by Friday.
Widely divergent forecasting models showed the slow-moving
storm could move west into Mexico or north-northwest toward the
U.S. Gulf Coast in the coming days.
Late Wednesday, Nate had not affected Mexico's oil
production, but two major crude exporting ports were shut down
for safety reasons.
U.S. crude oil prices rose more than $3 a barrel on
Wednesday, bolstered in part by slow recovery from Lee and
threat of further disruptions to energy infrastructure. [O/R]
On Wednesday, 516,451 barrels per day of Gulf oil output,
or 36.9 percent, and 958.4 million cubic feet per day of
natural gas production, or 18.1 percent, remained shut, the
U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said.
Those figures represented substantial decreases from
Tuesday, when BOEM said 60.5 percent of oil and 41.6 percent of
natural gas output was shut in the basin.
Lee came ashore and weakened on Sunday, but high winds and
rough seas lingered, hampering restart efforts in areas south
of Louisiana and Mississippi. The weather improved early
Tuesday and companies began to bring workers back to platforms
and restart production.
Before markets closed on Wednesday, Gulf Coast refined
products traders said they saw no weather effects on
differentials. Gulf cash crude markets were flat to stronger.
"Crude is tight, period, so everyone is watching closely," a
trader said of the weather in the Gulf.
A marine control operator at the state oil monopoly Pemex
[PEMX.UL] said the company's major oil platforms in the Bay of
Campeche were operating normally and no workers had been given
instructions to evacuate.
The bad weather closed the Dos Bocas and Cayo Arcas
exporting ports on Mexico's Gulf, which together handle the
bulk of the world's No. 7 oil producer's crude exports.
The Coatzacoalcos port remained open, the transport
ministry said in a statement.
Kelly op de Weegh, a spokeswoman for major Gulf oil and gas
producer Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), said the company was
redeploying workers to platforms and ramping up production.
But Shell and other companies were also monitoring the new
storm.
The Gulf's two areas with the heaviest concentrations of
oil and gas infrastructure -- Mississippi Canyon and Green
Canyon -- are south of Louisiana.
Tropical cyclones become named tropical storms when their
winds exceed 39 miles per hour (63 kph) and become hurricanes
when their winds reach more than 74 mph (119 kph).
(Additional reporting by Bruce Nichols in Houston and Mica
Rosenberg in Mexico City; Editing by John Picinich and David
Gregorio)