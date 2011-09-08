* Evacuates nonessential staff from southern Green Canyon
* Tropical Storm Nate meanders in Bay of Campeche
* Nate forecast to avoid Gulf of Mexico platforms
By Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, Sept 8 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) began
pulling nonessential workers from the southern Green Canyon
area of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday due to Tropical Storm
Nate.
Other energy firms said they were were closely monitoring
the storm which was off the Mexican coast in the Bay of
Campeche.
"We're monitoring closely," said Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N)
spokesman John Porretto early Thursday.
The service sector workers were being flown from the
Atlantis, Holstein and Mad Dog platforms. BP is the largest
crude oil producer in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf.
The evacuations come as more than a third of crude oil
production remains shut due to Tropical Storm Lee, which passed
onshore over the weekend.
No production has been shut due to Nate, which is forecast
to become a category one hurricane by the middle of next week,
making landfall along the Mexican coast south of the border
with Texas.
U.S. weather forecasters said Nate was slowly organizing in
the Bay of Campeche off the Mexican coast. They said the storm
was expected to pack 80 mile per hour (129 kmph) winds before
making landfall.
If that forecast holds, Nate primarily poses a threat to
Mexican crude oil production in the Bay of Campeche.
Nate had not affected Mexico's oil production, but two
major crude exporting ports - Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas - are
closed for safety reasons.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) along with Chevron Corp
(CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), said Thursday morning
they were monitoring the storm.
Lee, the first storm to have a major impact on Gulf
production, at its height shut more than 60 percent of Gulf oil
production and 46 percent of natural gas output.
As of Wednesday, all companies had returned workers who had
been evacuated last week before Lee hit, and had or were
restoring offshore production.
The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said Wednesday
that 516,451 barrels per day, or 36.9 percent, of Gulf oil
production remained shut. In addition, 958.4 million cubic feet
per day of natural gas output, or 18.1 percent, of Gulf gas
production was shut.
The Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil
production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)