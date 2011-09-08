* Evacuates nonessential staff from southern Green Canyon

* Tropical Storm Nate meanders in Bay of Campeche

* Nate forecast to avoid Gulf of Mexico platforms

(Updates with BP evacuating, adds details, background, byline)

By Erwin Seba and Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, Sept 8 BP Plc ( BP.L ) ( BP.N ) began pulling nonessential workers from the southern Green Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nate.

Other energy firms said they were were closely monitoring the storm which was off the Mexican coast in the Bay of Campeche.

"We're monitoring closely," said Marathon Oil Corp ( MRO.N ) spokesman John Porretto early Thursday.

The service sector workers were being flown from the Atlantis, Holstein and Mad Dog platforms. BP is the largest crude oil producer in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf.

The evacuations come as more than a third of crude oil production remains shut due to Tropical Storm Lee, which passed onshore over the weekend.

No production has been shut due to Nate, which is forecast to become a category one hurricane by the middle of next week, making landfall along the Mexican coast south of the border with Texas.

U.S. weather forecasters said Nate was slowly organizing in the Bay of Campeche off the Mexican coast. They said the storm was expected to pack 80 mile per hour (129 kmph) winds before making landfall.

If that forecast holds, Nate primarily poses a threat to Mexican crude oil production in the Bay of Campeche.

Nate had not affected Mexico's oil production, but two major crude exporting ports - Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas - are closed for safety reasons.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc ( RDSa.L ) along with Chevron Corp ( CVX.N ) and Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM.N ), said Thursday morning they were monitoring the storm.

Lee, the first storm to have a major impact on Gulf production, at its height shut more than 60 percent of Gulf oil production and 46 percent of natural gas output.

As of Wednesday, all companies had returned workers who had been evacuated last week before Lee hit, and had or were restoring offshore production.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said Wednesday that 516,451 barrels per day, or 36.9 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut. In addition, 958.4 million cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 18.1 percent, of Gulf gas production was shut.

The Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

(Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)